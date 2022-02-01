RAAS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Cloopen Group Holding Limited Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired Cloopen American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's February 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired Cloopen securities between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Cloopen Group Holding Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: an increasing number of Cloopen customers were refusing to pay, forcing the Company to record massive increases in its accounts receivables and allowance for doubtful accounts. The documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering also failed to disclose that Cloopen was weighted down by massive liabilities related to the fair value of certain recently-granted warrants.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Cloopen you have until February 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Cloopen securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the RAAS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cloopen-group-holding-limited-loss-submission-form?id=22740&from=4

