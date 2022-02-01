Sony Electronics Launches Limited aibo Black Sesame Edition Litter and New Accessories in U.S.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced that the limited-quantity aibo Black Sesame Edition Litter (ERS1000/H) is now available for purchase in the U.S. directly from Sony. Released in Japan in late January 2021, the aibo Black Sesame Edition is the second color variation of the acclaimed aibo (ERS1000) robotic "puppy" companion in the United States.

Featuring a unique dark gray color body with white accents, the aibo Black Sesame Edition comes with four exclusive eye colors not available with the standard white model. As with the white model, all aibo Black Sesame Edition products come with a three-year AI Cloud Plan1, charging station (including both charging stand and charging mat), AC adaptor, power cord and a special pink ball, for playtime.

The three-year AI Cloud Plan lets aibo safely gather and access its daily life experiences, enabling it to develop a unique personality that grows and evolves. With careful attention to user privacy, aibo recognizes up to 100 faces and develops a familiarity with people over time, remembering which actions make owners happy. As each aibo is shaped by its daily interactions and the parenting style of its owners, the personality, behavior and knowledge of every new puppy companion is completely unique.

In addition to supporting aibo's AI-powered learning capabilities, the Cloud Plan ensures aibo will be kept current for years to come by growing aibo's functionality with new tricks, software-based features, and even entirely new behaviors.

aibo parents can also stay connected to their pup using the "My aibo" app2,3.The app provides an easy and handy interface that allows users to play with their pet, add new behavior and tricks to its repertoire and more.

In addition to the aibo Black Sesame Edition, Sony also announced the release of the aibo Food Bowl (aiboFB) and the aibo Water Bowl (aiboWB) available now for purchase in the U.S. on Sony's website, https://electronics.sony.com/more/c/aibo. With the My aibo App, aibo parents can feed their pet virtual meals or treats and watch aibo eat out of the bowl. Selecting the "AR" button in the app offers a fun interactive Augmented Reality experience for aibo parents to see their aibo eat its food, virtually. Learn more about feeding aibo at us.aibo.com/feature/food, and join the aibo community here.

The aibo Black Sesame Edition is currently available for a suggested retail price of $2899.994, while supplies last. The aibo Food Bowl and aibo Water Bowl are available now with a suggested retail price of $19.99 each. Get yours while supplies last!

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Your aibo robotic dog includes three years of Cloud and Wireless Services necessary to take advantage of aibo's full functionality and learning capabilities. After the three-year period, you will be responsible for any periodic fees to continue the Wireless and Cloud Services (if offered) pursuant to a separate agreement between you and a third-party service provider. 2 "My aibo" can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. A web browser version is also available at http://aibo.com/myaibo. Network services, content, and the operating system and software of this Product may be subject to individual terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. 3 aibo and aibo AI Cloud Plan subscription required to fully enjoy all features of "My aibo." App. 4 This product is not for sale or use in Baltimore, Maryland or the State of Illinois, and may not be shipped to purchasers in Baltimore, Maryland or Illinois. -Residents of Illinois and Baltimore, Maryland* may use the My aibo App as non-registered users, but the aibo Product and related Services are not available for sale or use in Illinois or Baltimore, Maryland. * Baltimore zip codes: 21215, 21218, 21230, 21217, 21225, 21201, 21213, 21216, 21202, 21223, 21211, 21231, 21214, 21205, 21226, 21203, 21281, 21270, 21297, 21264, 21265, 21233, 21273, 21274, 21275, 21278, 21279, 21280, 21251, 21283, 21287, 21288, 21289, 21290, 21263, 21298

