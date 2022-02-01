Travelers Push Tripadvisor Past 1 Billion Reviews & Opinions!

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today announced that its community of travelers has enabled the company to reach a major and historic Internet milestone: 1 BILLION reviews and opinions.

Tripadvisor was founded 22 years ago by current President and CEO Stephen Kaufer, Langley Steinert, Nick Shanny and Tom Palka. Reaching this incredible landmark comes just several years after announcing it had reached half a billion reviews and opinions, in 2017. New research shows that today the Internet platform remains the most important review destination online for millions of consumers and businesses.

Tripadvisor has become a brand that is trusted, known, and loved across the globe. It is a resource that millions of travelers and diners rely on to help inform them on where to stay, what to eat, what to do and how to make the most of their trips — all based on guidance from a community of contributors who have been there, done that before.

"We are so grateful for the contributions that the Tripadvisor community has made over these last 22 years. Trusted reviews and opinions from travelers are the heart and soul of the platform and help make everyone a better traveler, enabling millions of businesses to flourish and drive trillions of dollars in economic value across the globe," said Stephen Kaufer, President and CEO, Tripadvisor.

To mark the occasion, Tripadvisor released new research titled The Power of Reviews. This analysis about review content on Tripadvisor's platform showcases why the company's long-form reviews are a qualitative grade above other review platforms, especially when it comes to influencing booking decisions.

Tripadvisor reviews are 3x longer than the reviews found on leading online travel agent websites and search engines, with the average length of an accommodation review coming in at 688 characters. It's the detail that these long-form reviews provide that offers travelers such invaluable guidance. This, along with the sense of community that Tripadvisor offers to the millions who come to the platform every month, has played a huge part in driving such phenomenal growth in content — first, by reaching 1 billion reviews and opinions, and second, by doubling what it took 17 years to achieve in just five.

A Look Back and Some Fun Facts About the First Billion

In celebration of reaching this milestone, Tripadvisor has collected some interesting stats about the content that has been submitted to the platform over the past two decades:

Meh!-mory Lane: Everyone's a Critic

And then there are the reviews from travelers who didn't quite "get" the iconic places they were reviewing…

The Power of Reviews

Tripadvisor continues to help millions of travelers make travel decisions month after month. After 22 years, the platform now boasts 1 billion reviews and opinions, but how does Tripadvisor stack up in terms of relevance among today's traveler or the millions of businesses it continues to serve?

To answer those questions and more, Tripadvisor has released the results of the Power of Reviews study. In 2021, Tripadvisor, in partnership with a third-party market research firm, surveyed 9,000 consumers across five countries — the U.S., U.K., Italy, Singapore, and Australia — to take a deeper dive into how different review types influence the travel-planning and decision-making process.

Some of the key findings from the study include:

Of all the kinds of feedback types on Tripadvisor and other review platforms — ratings, snippets and long-form descriptive reviews — 40% of travelers said the content of a review (a long-form description) mattered most when reading reviews.

Tripadvisor is winning against other platforms in this category, with 100% of accommodation reviews on the platform being long-form reviews.

88% of respondents rated long-form reviews as high or very high quality.

Between snippets, bubble ratings, and long-form reviews, 76% prefer long-form reviews when booking accommodations, 74% prefer long-form reviews when researching restaurants, and 69% prefer long-form reviews when exploring attractions.

3 out of 4 respondents said online reviews were "extremely or very important" when making travel decisions. This is true across the board for accommodations (82%), attractions (77%), and restaurants (70%)

The Power of Reviews study can be read in full here: https://www.tripadvisor.com/PowerOfReviews

'Write a Review Day' on May 3, 2022

In the first 10 months of 2020 alone, the tourism industry lost $935 billion in revenue worldwide because of the pandemic*. Sadly, as a result, more than 350,000 businesses on Tripadvisor have been reported as closed since March 2020. The good news is that over that same period, more than 1,263,031 new business listings have appeared on Tripadvisor.

To commemorate reaching the incredible milestone of 1 billion reviews and opinions, Tripadvisor is launching Write a Review Day, set for May 3, 2022, and every first Tuesday of May thereafter. The platform is rallying the Tripadvisor community and encouraging travelers to write a review about a recent hotel stay, experience booked or culinary moment at a restaurant in an appeal to offer invaluable guidance to other travelers as they begin to take to the roads, seas and skies again, and to give the tourism industry helpful feedback that may aid in getting it back on its feet.

Throughout the month of May, ahead of the busy summer season in the Northern Hemisphere, Tripadvisor will continue to celebrate its reviews, forum discussions and community contributions that help provide guidance to others planning their next vacation or holiday.

Avid reviewers, and even those who have never written a review themselves — positive or more constructive critiques, can use May 3 as a start to celebrate the act of giving feedback all throughout the month. Tripadvisor will help remind travelers how a review has the ability to change lives, guiding those who read them toward incredible experiences that create lifelong memories, and helping those who receive them to get the recognition they deserve, or the insight needed to evolve and improve.

To take part in Write a Review Day, click here to post a review. Show your support of the travel and hospitality industry by sharing your review on your social media channels with the hashtag #WriteAReviewDay .

