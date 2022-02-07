CERTARUS SELECTS INNOVATIVE FUEL SYSTEMS' MULTI FUEL TECHNOLOGY TO REDUCE FLEET GHG EMISSIONS

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Innovative Fuel Systems Ltd. ("IFS"), an Edmonton-based, privately-owned cleantech company that provides innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions and generate fuel savings for heavy-duty trucks, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus") for the purchase and installation of the Multi Fuel Technology Platform ("MFTP™") in several Certarus heavy-duty fleet vehicles in the USA and Canada. MFTP™ enables diesel burning heavy-duty engines to reduce GHG emissions by substituting cleaner compressed natural gas ("CNG"). Installations are scheduled to begin in spring 2022.

Certarus selected MFTP™ following a performance testing trial where the technology demonstrated its ability to meet the company's operational requirements and provide top-tier performance in a variety of working conditions. MFTP™ installation will assist Certarus in its ongoing efforts to transition its fleet of heavy-duty vehicles to lower carbon fuels and reduce emissions across its operations.

"Certarus has emerged as a leading ESG solutions provider for industrial customers working to decarbonize their operations. With Innovative Fuel Systems' Multi Fuel Technology Platform, we can take advantage of the same emissions reduction benefits from switching to lower carbon fuels that we offer our customers," said Natasha Cherednichenko, Chief Operating Officer of Certarus.

"We are very pleased that Certarus has selected our system to support their decarbonization efforts. Our after-market cleantech system will enable Certarus to substitute up to 60% of diesel fuel with cleaner burning alternatives like CNG, RNG and hydrogen to realize cost savings and emissions reduction benefits just like they offer their industrial customers," said Leland Oberst, President and Chief Executive Officer of IFS. "We are very excited to work with another Alberta-based company that offers market-ready solutions that enable customers to make immediate improvements to achieve their ESG goals."

ABOUT INNOVATIVE FUEL SYSTEMS

IFS (www.innovativefuelsystems.com) is an Edmonton-based cleantech company that provides the proprietary, patent-pending MFTP™, which can provide a substantive substitution of diesel fuel in Class 8 heavy-duty diesel engines with lower cost, cleaner burning CNG. IFS's technology also has the ability to integrate other cleaner burning fuels, including renewable natural gas ("RNG") and hydrogen. With strong patent applications, sophisticated programming, and proprietary methodology, IFS is positioned to empower heavy-duty fleets in North America to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce fuel costs.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is North America's largest integrated provider of low carbon energy solutions through its CNG, RNG and hydrogen platform. The Corporation safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of specialty vessels in North America, Certarus is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for zero emission fuel distribution. For more information, visit www.certarus.com.

