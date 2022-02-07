Impact Communications Earns Grand Award in APEX 2021 Competition <span class="legendSpanClass">Collaboration with Allianz Life Insurance of North America's Advisory Solutions team recognized in the category Campaigns, Programs and Plans</span>

KANSAS CITY, Miss., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Communications, Inc. (Impact) (www.ImpactCommunications.org), a full-service marketing and PR firm that works exclusively with independent financial advisors and allied institutions such as custodians, independent broker/dealers, consulting companies and fintech firms, today announced that they have won a Grand Award in the APEX 2021 competition.

"Being acknowledged by this panel validates the quality of the work we're doing for clients. I'm very proud of our team." Marie Swift , CEO, Impact Communications, Inc.

The judging committee gave the nod to the "Conversations That Matter" project, which was produced in partnership with the Advisory Solutions arm of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life) (www.allianzlife.com/for-financial-professionals/). The Grand Award for this work falls under the APEX category Campaigns, Programs and Plans.

Marie Swift, president and CEO of Impact Communications, served as key orchestrator and mastermind behind the winning entry. The 2020 "Conversations That Matter" project, produced collaboratively with the Advisory Solutions team at Allianz Life, focused on how financial advisors rapidly adjusted to the challenges presented in 2020. After hearing from hundreds of advisors, a special report was created that captures how the pandemic affected the conversations advisors had with their clients.

A series of webinars and videos with industry insightfuls added extra value. Participating thought leaders included Bob Veres, Joel Bruckenstein, Carl Richards, Carolyn McClanahan, Meir Statman, Sonya Lutter, Melanie Housden, John Enright, Bonnie Sewell and Shannon Stone. Heather Kelly, Senior Vice President of Advisory and Strategic Accounts for Allianz Life, provided thought leadership and guidance as the project began to unfold in 2020.

Key participants also included Anne Laffin, Corrine Smith, Leslie Swid, Jonny Swift, and Quinn Law at Impact Communications, and Charles Boline, Sarah Marnach and Matt Ohme at Allianz.

The project, which entailed original research, content creation, and promotional efforts, won a "Wealthies" Award from WealthManagement.com in September 2021. Additional awards for the Conversations That Matter project were conferred in 2021 by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) (Award of Distinction – Integrated Campaign / Business-to-Business).

"We received our first APEX Award in 2003 and thought it was a pretty big deal," said Swift. "Being acknowledged by a panel of communications and publishing professionals really validates the quality of the work we're doing for clients."

"I just walked over to the cabinet where we house all our physical trophies and framed awards and count a total of six APEX 'Award of Excellence' certificates – but this is the first year that we have received a 'Grand Award' for our work in any category. I'm very proud of the Impact team and want to give a big shout out to all who contributed to the success of The Conversations That Matter project."

A follow-on project with a working title of "Mastering the Conversation" is in various stages of completion and will be released in February 2022.

ABOUT THE APEX AWARDS

Every year, the APEX Awards (www.apexawards.com/winners-2021) attracts many outstanding entries. Of the nearly 1,200 entries in APEX 2021, just 100 Grand Award Winners were selected. Communications Concepts, Inc. (Concepts) sponsors the annual APEX Awards for Publication Excellence. In 1988, John De Lellis, Concepts Editor & Publisher, started the Awards for Publication Excellence with 50 award categories. The competition has grown steadily since then, and now receives thousands of entries in more than 100 categories. APEX 2022 is the 34th annual competition.

APEX awards are based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content and the success of the entry – in the opinion of the judges – in achieving overall communications effectiveness and excellence. The panel of judges includes John De Lellis, Concepts Editor & Publisher; Kenneth J. Turtoro, APEX Executive Editor and noted publishing and marketing executive with management stints at Elsevier, Penton Publishing, Medical Economics, Chemical Week Associates, Lebhar-Friedman and Reed (Cahners) Travel Group, among others; Christine Turner, Contributing Editor of Writer's Web Watch and Writing That Works; and Bill Londino, Consulting Editor of Writer's Web Watch.

ABOUT IMPACT COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Impact Communications, Inc., is a full-service marketing communications firm established in 1993. Impact Communications works with a select group of fintech companies, financial institutions such as custodians and independent broker/dealers, RIA networks and membership organizations, Super OSJs, allied consulting entities, wealth management firms and independent advisors (RIAs and IARs). A full suite of brand building, PR, and content marketing services supported by professional strategy consulting and training teams enable Impact clients to reach their overarching goals. Learn more at: www.ImpactCommunications.org

