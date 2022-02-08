Harley-Davidson delivers strong fourth quarter financial results and successfully completes the first year of The Hardwire Five-year Strategic Plan

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE:HOG) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.

"Harley-Davidson delivered a strong finish to the year, in which we have seen proof points on all elements of our Hardwire Strategy," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "Looking ahead, we are fully committed to achieving our long-term Hardwire Strategy, as the most desirable motorcycle brand and company in the world."

2021 Highlights and Results

Successfully completed the first year of The Hardwire Five-year Strategic Plan

Delivered full year GAAP diluted EPS of $4.19 , up $4.18 vs. 2020

Grew Harley-Davidson's total revenue by 32% behind increased shipments and favorable motorcycle unit mix resulting from our Hardwire actions

Achieved 9.0% GAAP operating margin for the Motorcycles and Related Products segment ("HDMC"), which was well ahead of prior year and +2.7 percentage points ahead of 2019

Record Financial Services segment ("HDFS") operating income of $415 million , up 112%, driven by lower provision for credit losses and lower interest expense

Announced merger transaction for LiveWire with AEA-Bridges Impact Corporation; deal expected to close in the first half of 2022

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights and Results

Delivered GAAP diluted EPS of $0.14 versus a loss of $0.63 in Q4 2020

Grew Harley-Davidson's total revenue by 40% on higher units, profitable unit mix and pricing

HDMC achieved improved GAAP operating margin as Hardwire actions take effect

HDFS operating income growth of $18 million and 24% versus PY driven by lower interest expense

2022 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2022, the company expects:

HDMC revenue growth of 5 to 10%

HDMC operating income margin of 11 to 12%

HDFS operating income to decline by 20 to 25%

Capital investments of $190 million to $220 million

The outlook assumes that supply chain challenges improve in the second half of the year.

The company's cash allocation priorities are to fund growth through The Hardwire initiatives, pay dividends, and execute discretionary share repurchases.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Consolidated Financial Results nm – not meaningful $ in millions (except EPS) 4th quarter Full Year 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $1,016 $725 40% $5,336 $4,054 32% Net Income (Loss) $22 ($96) nm $650 $1 nm GAAP Diluted EPS $0.14 ($0.63) nm $4.19 $0.01 nm Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.15 ($0.46) nm $4.21 $0.63 nm

Consolidated revenue was up 40 percent in the fourth quarter and up 32 percent for the full year over 2020, driven by growth in HDMC revenue resulting from stronger unit sales and mix. Consolidated net income in the fourth quarter reflects HDFS operating income offsetting HDMC operating losses in the seasonally slow quarter. Consolidated net income for the full year was driven by significant operating income improvement with strong results at both HDMC and HDFS.

HDMC Results nm – not meaningful





$ in millions 4th quarter Full Year 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 29.1 20.9 39% 188.5 145.2 30% Revenue $816 $531 54% $4,540 $3,264 39% Motorcycles $546 $320 71% $3,477 $2,350 48% Parts & Accessories $165 $146 13% $742 $660 13% General Merchandise $73 $50 46% $228 $186 23% Licensing $15 $8 88% $38 $30 27% Other $18 $7 159% $55 $38 44% Gross Margin 19.5% 21.6% (2.1) pts. 28.6% 25.4% 3.2 pts. Operating (Loss) Income ($102) ($196) nm $409 ($186) nm Operating Margin (12.5%) (37.0%) nm 9.0% (5.7%) nm

Revenue from HDMC was up significantly during the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily driven by a 39 percent increase in wholesale shipments, favorable motorcycle unit mix resulting from our Hardwire actions and pricing in the U.S. market. Parts & Accessories fourth quarter revenue was up 13 percent while General Merchandise was up 46 percent over Q4 2020, as both businesses were favorably impacted by increased wholesale shipments and refreshed product offerings.

Fourth quarter gross margin was down 2 percentage points to Q4 prior year as stronger units and pricing were offset by negative cost headwinds across the supply chain and higher additional EU tariffs (1.3 percentage point impact). Q4 operating margin was improved versus prior year due to lower operating expenses and heavier restructuring charges in the prior Q4.

Harley-Davidson Retail Motorcycle Sales Motorcycles (thousands) 4th quarter Full Year 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change North America 19.6 18.1 8% 134.4 110.1 22% EMEA 6.5 7.0 (7%) 31.1 36.9 (16%) Asia Pacific 6.8 6.9 (2%) 25.1 27.2 (8%) Latin America 1.0 1.2 (16%) 3.7 6.0 (39%) Worldwide Total 34.0 33.3 2% 194.3 180.2 8%

Global retail motorcycle sales in the fourth quarter were up 2 percent versus prior year, driven by a robust performance in North America offset by declines across international markets. International results were the result of strategic decisions made as part of the Rewire and Hardwire Strategic Plan, including the exit of unprofitable product segments and markets, as well as macro supply chain challenges, including slower shipping times to the international markets.

HDFS Results $ in millions 4th quarter Full Year 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $200 $194 3% $796 $790 1% Operating Income $95 $77 24% $415 $196 112%

HDFS operating income growth of $18 million over Q4 2020 was driven by lower interest expense and lower restructuring costs, partially offset by higher provision for credit losses.

Other Results

Harley-Davidson generated $976 million of cash from operating activities in 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were $1.9 billion at the end of 2021, down $1.4 billion from the end of 2020 as the company has normalized cash balances.

Tax Rate – The company's 2021 effective tax rate was 21 percent, which was favorably impacted by several discrete income tax benefits recorded in the year.

Dividends – The company paid cash dividends of $0.60 per share on a full year basis in 2021.

Update on LiveWire Transaction

On December 13, 2021, Harley-Davidson and AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. ("ABIC") (NYSE: IMPX), a special purpose acquisition company with a dedicated sustainability focus, sponsored by executives of AEA Investors and Bridges Fund Management, announced a definitive business combination agreement under which ABIC will combine with LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle division, to create a new publicly traded company. Its common stock is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LVW".

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and is subject to the approval of ABIC shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. www.harley-davidson.com.

Webcast

Harley-Davidson will discuss its financial results and outlook on an audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. CT today. The webcast login and supporting slides can be accessed at http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. The audio replay will be available by approximately 10:00 a.m. CT.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures described below are intended to be considered by users as supplemental information to the equivalent GAAP measures, to aid investors in better understanding the company's financial results. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful perspective on underlying business results and trends, and a means to assess period-over-period results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies due to possible differences in method and in items or events being adjusted.

The non-GAAP measures included in this press release are adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS. These non-GAAP measures exclude restructuring plan costs. The company's management reviews its results with and without the impact of restructuring plan costs and does not consider past restructuring plan costs to be indicative of ongoing operating activities. Restructuring plan costs include restructuring expenses as presented in the consolidated statements of operations. These non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure to these non-GAAP measures, are included later in this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The company intends that certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as the company "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "estimates," "targets," "intend," "is on-track," "forecasting," or words of similar meaning. Similarly, statements that describe or refer to future expectations, future plans, strategies, objectives, outlooks, targets, guidance, commitments or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. Certain of such risks and uncertainties are described below. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length and severity of the pandemic across the globe and the pace of recovery following the pandemic; and (ii) the company's ability to: (A) execute its business plans and strategies, including The Hardwire and the evolution of LiveWire as a standalone brand, including the proposed separation of LiveWire from the company through the combination of LiveWire with ABIC, which includes the risks noted below; (B) manage supply chain and logistic issues, including quality issues, availability of semiconductor chip components and the ability to find alternative sources of those components in a timely manner, unexpected interruptions or price increases caused by supplier volatility, raw material shortages or natural disasters, and longer shipping times and increased logistics costs, including by successfully implementing pricing surcharges; (C) realize the expected business benefits from the combination of LiveWire with ABIC, which may be affected by, among other things: (i) the ability of LiveWire to: (1) achieve profitability, which is dependent on the successful development and commercial introduction and acceptance of its electric vehicles, and its services, which may not occur; (2) adequately control the costs of its operations as a new entrant into a new space; (3) develop, maintain, and strengthen its brand; (4) execute its plans to develop, produce, market, and sell its electric vehicles; (5) effectively establish and maintain cooperation from its retail partners, largely drawn from the company's traditional motorcycle dealer network, to be able to effectively establish or maintain relationships with customers for electric vehicles; (6) maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; and (7) successfully collaborate with Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., as outlined in its Long Term Collaboration Agreement, to accelerate development of two-wheel and other electric vehicles and to explore further business opportunities in electric vehicles markets; (ii) competition; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the final prospectus of ABIC, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by the company, LW EV Holdings, Inc. (HoldCo) or ABIC; (D) accurately analyze, predict and react to changing market conditions and successfully adjust to shifting global consumer needs and interests; (E) successfully access the capital and/or credit markets on terms that are acceptable to the company and within its expectations; (F) successfully carry out its global manufacturing and assembly operations; (G) develop and introduce products, services and experiences on a timely basis that the market accepts, that enable the company to generate desired sales levels and that provide the desired financial returns, including successfully implementing and executing plans to strengthen and grow its leadership position in Grand American Touring, large Cruiser and Trike, and growing its complementary businesses; (H) perform in a manner that enables the company to benefit from market opportunities while competing against existing and new competitors; (I) successfully appeal: (i) the revocation of the Binding Origin Information (BOI) decisions that allowed the company to supply its European Union market with certain of its motorcycles produced at its Thailand operations at a reduced tariff rate and (ii) the denial of the company's application for temporary relief from the effect of the revocation of the BOI decisions; (J) manage and predict the impact that new, reinstated or adjusted tariffs may have on the company's ability to sell products internationally, and the cost of raw materials and components, including the temporary lifting of the Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs and incremental tariffs on motorcycles imported into the EU from the U.S., between the U.S. and EU, which expires on December 31, 2023; (K) prevent, detect, and remediate any issues with its motorcycles or any issues associated with the manufacturing processes to avoid delays in new model launches, recall campaigns, regulatory agency investigations, increased warranty costs or litigation and adverse effects on its reputation and brand strength, and carry out any product programs or recalls within expected costs and timing; (L) manage the impact that prices for and supply of used motorcycles may have on its business, including on retail sales of new motorcycles; (M) successfully manage and reduce costs throughout the business; (N) manage through changes in general economic and business conditions, including changing capital, credit and retail markets, and the changing political environment; (O) continue to develop the capabilities of its distributors and dealers, effectively implement changes relating to its dealers and distribution methods and manage the risks that its independent dealers may have difficulty obtaining capital and managing through changing economic conditions and consumer demand; (P) continue to develop and maintain a productive relationship with Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co., Ltd. and launch related products in a timely manner; (Q) maintain a productive relationship with Hero MotoCorp as a distributor and licensee of the Harley-Davidson brand name in India; (R) successfully maintain a manner in which to sell motorcycles in China and the company's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries that does not subject its motorcycles to incremental tariffs; (S) manage its Thailand corporate and manufacturing operation in a manner that allows the company to avail itself of preferential free trade agreements and duty rates, and sufficiently lower prices of its motorcycles in certain markets; (T) accurately estimate and adjust to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices; (U) retain and attract talented employees, and eliminate personnel duplication, inefficiencies and complexity throughout the organization; (V) prevent a cybersecurity breach involving consumer, employee, dealer, supplier, or company data and respond to evolving regulatory requirements regarding data security; (W) manage the credit quality, the loan servicing and collection activities, and the recovery rates of HDFS' loan portfolio; (X) adjust to tax reform, healthcare inflation and reform and pension reform, and successfully estimate the impact of any such reform on the company's business; (Y) manage through the effects inconsistent and unpredictable weather patterns may have on retail sales of motorcycles; (Z) implement and manage enterprise-wide information technology systems, including systems at its manufacturing facilities; (AA) manage changes and prepare for requirements in legislative and regulatory environments for its products, services and operations; (BB) manage its exposure to product liability claims and commercial or contractual disputes; (CC) continue to manage the relationships and agreements that the company has with its labor unions to help drive long-term competitiveness; (DD) achieve anticipated results with respect to the company's pre-owned motorcycle program, Harley-Davidson Certified, and the company's H-D1 Marketplace; (EE) accurately predict the margins of its Motorcycles and Related Products segment in light of, among other things, tariffs, the cost associated with product development initiatives and the company's complex global supply chain; and (FF) optimize capital allocation in light of the company's capital allocation priorities.

The company's operations, demand for its products, and its liquidity could be adversely impacted by work stoppages, facility closures, strikes, natural causes, widespread infectious disease, terrorism, or other factors. Other factors are described in risk factors that the company has disclosed in documents previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risk factors are impacted by the current changing capital, credit and retail markets and the company's ability to manage through inconsistent economic conditions.

The company's ability to sell its motorcycles and related products and services and to meet its financial expectations also depends on the ability of the company's independent dealers to sell its motorcycles and related products and services to retail customers. The company depends on the capability and financial capacity of its independent dealers to develop and implement effective retail sales plans to create demand for the motorcycles and related products and services they purchase from the company. In addition, the company's independent dealers and distributors may experience difficulties in operating their businesses and selling Harley-Davidson motorcycles and related products and services as a result of weather, economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other factors.

In recent years, HDFS has experienced historically low levels of retail credit losses, but there is no assurance that this will continue. The company believes that HDFS' retail credit losses will increase over time due among other things to factors that have contributed recently to low levels of losses, including the favorable impact of recent federal stimulus payments that will not recur.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination between LiveWire EV, LLC (" LiveWire ") and AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (" ABIC ") (the " Business Combination "), LW EV Holdings, Inc. (" HoldCo ") and ABIC intend to file a registration statement on Form S-4 (as may be amended from time to time, the " Registration Statement ") as co-registrants that includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus of ABIC and a preliminary prospectus of HoldCo, and after the Registration Statement is declared effective, ABIC will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Business Combination to ABIC's shareholders. The Registration Statement, including the proxy statement/prospectus contained therein, when declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC "), will contain important information about the Business Combination and the other matters to be voted upon at a meeting of ABIC's shareholders to be held to approve the Business Combination (and related matters). This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Business Combination and other matters and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (" H-D "), HoldCo and ABIC may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the Business Combination. ABIC shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed in connection with the Business Combination, as these materials will contain important information about H-D, LiveWire, HoldCo, ABIC and the Business Combination.

When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials for the Business Combination will be mailed to ABIC shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by ABIC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to AEA-Bridges Impact Corp., PO Box 1093, Boundary Hall, Cricket Square, Grand Cayman KY1-1102 Cayman Islands.

Participants in Solicitation

H-D, LiveWire, ABIC and their respective directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of ABIC shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. ABIC shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of ABIC and a description of their interests in ABIC is contained in ABIC's final prospectus related to its initial public offering, dated October 1, 2021 and in ABIC's subsequent filings with the SEC. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to ABIC shareholders in connection with the Business Combination and other matters to be voted upon at the ABIC shareholder meeting will be set forth in the Registration Statement for the Business Combination when available. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Business Combination will be included in the Registration Statement that ABIC intends to file with the SEC. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Motorcycles and Related Products revenue

$ 816,015

$ 530,963

$ 4,540,240

$ 3,264,054 Gross profit

158,992

114,528

1,296,953

828,309 Selling, administrative and engineering expense

259,376

276,409

885,587

895,321 Restructuring expense

2,010

34,524

2,741

119,110 Operating (loss) income from Motorcycles and Related Products

(102,394)

(196,405)

408,625

(186,122)

















Financial Services revenue

200,418

194,259

796,068

790,323 Financial Services expense

105,093

107,852

380,580

583,623 Financial Services restructuring expense

238

9,621

674

10,899 Operating income from Financial Services

95,087

76,786

414,814

195,801

















Operating (loss) income

(7,307)

(119,619)

823,439

9,679 Non-operating income (expense), net

12,851

(5,650)

(4,202)

(25,409) Income (loss) before income taxes

5,544

(125,269)

819,237

(15,730) Income tax (benefit) provision

(16,023)

(28,871)

169,213

(17,028) Net income (loss)

$ 21,567

$ (96,398)

$ 650,024

$ 1,298

















Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.14

$ (0.63)

$ 4.23

$ 0.01 Diluted

$ 0.14

$ (0.63)

$ 4.19

$ 0.01

















Weighted-average shares:















Basic

153,879

153,281

153,747

153,186 Diluted

155,200

153,281

154,980

153,908

















Cash dividends per share:

$ 0.15

$ 0.02

$ 0.60

$ 0.44





















































Harley-Davidson, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Amounts to Non-GAAP Amounts (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) excluding restructuring plan costs















Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 21,567

$ (96,398)

$ 650,024

$ 1,298 Restructuring plan costs

2,248

44,145

3,415

130,009 Tax effect of adjustments(a)

(524)

(18,576)

(784)

(34,599) Adjustments net of tax

1,724

25,569

2,631

95,410 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)

$ 23,291

$ (70,829)

$ 652,655

$ 96,708

















Diluted EPS excluding restructuring plan costs















Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$ 0.14

$ (0.63)

$ 4.19

$ 0.01 Adjustments net of tax, per share

0.01

0.17

0.02

0.62 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$ 0.15

$ (0.46)

$ 4.21

$ 0.63

















(a) The income tax effect has been computed using the estimated income tax rate for these adjustments

































































































Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





























(Unaudited)















December 31,

December 31,











2021

2020 ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 1,874,745

$ 3,257,203 Accounts receivable, net









182,148

143,082 Finance receivables, net









1,465,544

1,509,539 Inventories, net









712,942

523,497 Restricted cash









128,935

131,642 Other current assets









185,777

280,470











4,550,091

5,845,433

















Finance receivables, net









5,106,377

4,933,469 Other long-term assets









1,394,587

1,231,699











$ 11,051,055

$ 12,010,601

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









$ 976,959

$ 848,118 Short-term deposits, net









72,146

79,965 Short-term debt









751,286

1,014,274 Current portion of long-term debt, net









1,542,496

2,039,597











3,342,887

3,981,954

















Long-term debt, net









4,595,617

5,932,933 Other long-term liabilities









559,307

372,929

















Shareholders' equity









2,553,244

1,722,785











$ 11,051,055

$ 12,010,601







































































Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)











(Unaudited)















Twelve months ended











December 31,

December 31,











2021

2020

















Net cash provided by operating activities









$ 975,701

$ 1,177,890

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures









(120,181)

(131,050) Finance receivables, net









(341,406)

42,803 Other investing activities









2,140

21,464 Net cash used by investing activities









(459,447)

(66,783)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of medium-term notes









-

1,396,602 Repayments of medium-term notes









(1,400,000)

(1,400,000) Proceeds from securitization debt









1,169,910

2,064,450 Repayments of securitization debt









(1,340,638)

(1,041,751) Net (decrease) increase in unsecured commercial paper









(260,250)

444,380 Borrowings of asset-backed commercial paper









98,863

225,187 Repayments of asset-backed commercial paper









(261,367)

(318,828) Net increase in deposits









210,112

79,947 Dividends paid









(92,426)

(68,087) Repurchase of common stock









(11,623)

(8,006) Other financing activities









2,488

89 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities









(1,884,931)

1,373,983

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







(15,272)

18,712

















Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$ (1,383,949)

$ 2,503,802

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









$ 3,409,168

$ 905,366 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(1,383,949)

2,503,802 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period









$ 2,025,219

$ 3,409,168

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the Consolidated balance sheets to the Consolidated statements of cash flows:









Cash and cash equivalents









$ 1,874,745

$ 3,257,203 Restricted cash









128,935

131,642 Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets









21,539

20,323 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the Consolidated statements of cash flows





$ 2,025,219

$ 3,409,168

























































































Motorcycles and Related Products Revenue and Motorcycle Shipment Data





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 MOTORCYCLES AND RELATED PRODUCTS REVENUE (in thousands)















Motorcycles

$ 545,726

$ 319,959

$ 3,477,395

$ 2,350,407 Parts & accessories

164,762

146,431

741,797

659,634 General merchandise

72,728

49,749

228,106

186,068 Licensing

14,925

7,924

37,790

29,750 Other

17,874

6,900

55,152

38,195



$ 816,015

$ 530,963

$ 4,540,240

$ 3,264,054

















U.S. MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS

15,719

10,372

119,909

79,731

















WORLDWIDE MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS















Grand American Touring(a)

14,476

8,666

93,961

61,322 Cruiser(b)

7,377

7,314

59,494

49,974 Adventure Touring

1,361

-

9,916

- Sportster®/ Street

5,861

4,941

25,123

33,950



29,075

20,921

188,494

145,246

















(a)Includes CVOTMand Trike















(b)Includes Softail® and LiveWire®

































Motorcycles and Related Products Gross Profit (Unaudited)

















The estimated impact of significant factors affecting the comparability of gross profit from 2020 to 2021 were as follows (in millions):





















Three months ended





Twelve months ended





















2020 gross profit

$ 115





$ 828



Volume

75





277



Price and sales incentives, net of related costs

31





70



Foreign currency exchange rates and hedging

1





34



Shipment mix

27





197



Raw material prices

(27)





(72)



Manufacturing and other costs

(63)





(37)







44





469



2021 gross profit

$ 159





$ 1,297







































Financial Services - Finance Receivables Allowance for Credit Losses





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Balance, beginning of period

$ 355,834

$ 408,702

$ 390,936

$ 198,581 Cumulative effect of change in accounting(a)

-

-

-

100,604 Provision for credit losses

20,114

3,437

25,049

181,870 Charge-offs, net of recoveries

(36,569)

(21,203)

(76,606)

(90,119) Balance, end of period

$ 339,379

$ 390,936

$ 339,379

$ 390,936

















(a)On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 and increased the allowance for loan loss through Retained Earnings, net of income taxes, to establish an allowance that represents expected lifetime credit losses on the finance receivable portfolios at date of adoption.

















Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles(a) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















United States

18,855

17,274

126,276

103,650 Canada

734

809

8,137

6,477 Total North America

19,589

18,083

134,413

110,127 EMEA

6,521

7,028

31,101

36,906 Asia Pacific

6,827

6,949

25,090

27,220 Latin America

1,032

1,235

3,652

5,995 Total worldwide retail sales

33,969

33,295

194,256

180,248

















(a)Data source for retail sales figures shown above is new sales warranty and registration information provided by Harley-Davidson dealers and compiled by the Company. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning new retail sales, and the company does not regularly verify the information that its dealers supply. This information is subject to revision.

