Adyen announces new tech hubs in Chicago and Madrid

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced that they will open new technology hubs in Chicago and Madrid. This move is a signal of the company's long-term investment in its technology teams to continue building a global platform that meets the needs of its customers.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our tech presence to these cities," said Alexander Matthey, CTO at Adyen. "We are committed to continuing our investments in Adyen's growth ambitions, and this move is an important step into this direction. We have big plans to continue to build the world's most customer-centric payments platform, and our technical teams are at the heart of it."

Chicago and Madrid were strategic choices for the company, adding two new tech hubs to its list of 25+ global offices. This extension will enable Adyen to grow its technology organizations' global footprint, bringing technical resources even closer to its merchants and will enable Adyen to tap into diverse talent pools that will offer new sources of innovation. The focus will be on hiring back-end software engineers, front-end software engineers, data scientists, infrastructure engineers, as well as other engineering and operational roles for the two hubs.

"We're looking forward to hiring in these two cities as we scale the team around the world," said Brooke Nayden, Global Head of HR at Adyen. "Chicago and Madrid are attractive cities to expand into given both the growing tech scenes as well as the talent pool from technical universities. We strive to have a diverse workforce, and adding people and perspectives from these two cities helps us achieve that aim."

For more information on the open roles please see Adyen's career page here.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The opening of these technology hubs underlines Adyen's continuous growth in various countries across the world.

