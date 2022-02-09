Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC Announces Collaboration with Banner Health to Offer a Cutting-Edge Concierge Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC (CCPHP) is excited to announce an innovative partnership with Banner Health. Banner has chosen to partner with CCPHP for its unparalleled service, expansive wellness capabilities, and robust concierge program management expertise.

The Banner Beyond program will feature the most convenient, personalized, and connected member experience in a state-of-the-art concierge setting. The initial offering will be at Banner's Desert Ridge location with two outstanding physicians, Janna Hami, MD, and Loren Lasater, MD.

Led By Banner Health's innovation group, the Banner Beyond program is yet another example of Banner Health's commitment to leading the way in developing and delivering the most complete spectrum of services to the communities Banner serves.

As a part of the program, members will be afforded same- and next-day appointments, 24/7 connectivity to their dedicated primary care physician via a direct line and custom telehealth app, extended appointment times, navigation, and connectivity to more than 60,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors® and the opportunity to take part in CCPHP's highly acclaimed SENS Solution® Wellness Program.

"CCPHP is honored to be chosen by Banner Health as its Concierge Membership services and development partner. CCPHP has emerged as a trusted source for large systems when they seek to develop premiere concierge membership offerings. With existing, trusted, partners like Mass General Brigham affiliate NWMG/H, CCPHP has demonstrated our unique ability to deliver significant value to the large system enterprise space, says CCPHP President and CEO Dean McElwain. "We're thrilled to expand our reach as the nation's premier concierge conversion company for top doctors and to evolve our participation as the trusted resource in the large system space."

Banner Health's Executive VP, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Scott Nordlund adds "We are very excited to be at the forefront of developing and delivering what we believe will be an exceptional member experience for patients and their families. We chose to partner with CCPHP because of their ability to deliver the most comprehensive array of member services as well as the depth of their expertise in deploying outstanding concierge programs nationwide."

To learn more about Banner Beyond, please visit the website at www.bannerhealth.com/banner-beyond/ or call (480) 999-2644 for more information.

About Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP) works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable the optimal practice environment and the physician-patient relationship. Members (patients) pay an affordable fee to take advantage of a wide array of enhancements for a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to support health and wellbeing.

Learn more about Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC at ccphp.net. If you are an independent physician, a group or a health system interested in hearing more about concierge service, visit https://info.ccphp.net/physicians.

About Banner Health

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

