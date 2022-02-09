Excluding special items, Adjusted Net Profit for full-year 2021 came in at US$2.7 million, or Adjusted EPS of US$0.06

Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Excluding special items, Adjusted Net Profit for full-year 2021 came in at US$2.7 million, or Adjusted EPS of US$0.06

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) and full year 2021. The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$114.4 million for the quarter or US$2.69 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$84.1 million or US$1.98 per share. Special items include an US$8.9 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes and a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft.

Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$155.0 million for the quarter. Excluding the US$39.2 million reversal, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$115.8 million and a 20.1% operating margin.

For full-year 2021, the Company reported a net profit of US$39.9 million or US$0.94 per share. Excluding special items, which included a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft, a US$22.8 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes, and a passenger revenue adjustment of US$20.8 million corresponding to unredeemed coupons from 2019 and 2020 sales, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$2.7 million or US$0.06 per share.

For full-year 2021, the Company reported an operating profit of US$145.7 million . Excluding special items, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$85.6 million and a 5.8% operating margin.

Capacity for 4Q21, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 83.1% of the capacity flown in 4Q19.

Total revenues for 4Q21 came in at US$575.0 million , reaching 84.3% of 4Q19 revenues. Passenger revenues for 4Q21 reached 82.2% of 4Q19 levels, while 4Q21 cargo revenues were 61.2% higher than 4Q19. Passenger yield increased 1.0% to 12.7 cents and load factors decreased 1.8 percentage points to 83.5%, compared to 4Q19. Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) came in at 11.3 cents , or 1.5% higher than 4Q19.

Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) in 4Q21, excluding special items (adjusted CASM) decreased 3.8% vs. 4Q19 to 9.0 cents . While adjusted CASM, excluding fuel, decreased 7.5% to 6.1 cents .

Cash buildup, defined as cash proceeds minus disbursements, excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales but including capital expenditures and payment of financial obligations, was US$84 million for the quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with US$1.5 billion in available liquidity, consisting of approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and US$295 million in committed and undrawn credit facilities.

The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion .

During the quarter, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9, completed the conversion of one Boeing 737-800 into a freighter, and decided to retain three Boeing 737-700s previously classified as assets held for sale.

Including 3 Boeing 737-700 aircraft currently in temporary storage and one Boeing 737-800 freighter, Copa Holdings ended the year with a consolidated fleet of 91 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 9 Boeing 737-700s, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 90.0% and a flight completion factor of 99.54%, once again positioning the airline among the best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium – for the eighth consecutive year – as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2021. Copa Airlines' on-time performance of 91.1% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas.

In January, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, originally scheduled for December 2021 .

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Panama and Latin America , mainly driven by the Omicron variant, which impacted its crew availability, the Company canceled over 1,000 flights, reducing the 1Q22 published schedule by approximately 4%.

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 4Q21 4Q19 (3) Variance vs. 4Q19 3Q21 Variance vs. 3Q21 FY21 FY19 (3) Variance vs. FY19 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 2,214 2,633 -15.9% 1,823 21.5% 6,136 10,474 -41.4% Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000) 3,369 3,838 -12.2% 2,852 18.1% 9,452 15,424 -38.7% RPMs (millions) 4,265 5,244 -18.7% 3,485 22.4% 11,734 21,303 -44.9% ASMs (millions) 5,109 6,149 -16.9% 4,396 16.2% 14,934 25,113 -40.5% Load Factor 83.5% 85.3% -1.8 p.p. 79.3% 4.2 p.p. 78.6% 84.8% -6.3 p.p. Yield (US$ Cents) 12.7 12.5 1.0% 12.0 5.8% 12.0 12.3 -1.9% PRASM (US$ Cents) 10.6 10.7 -1.1% 9.5 11.4% 9.5 10.4 -9.1% RASM (US$ Cents) 11.3 11.1 1.5% 10.1 11.2% 10.1 10.8 -6.2% CASM (US$ Cents) 8.2 10.8 -23.9% 8.8 -6.4% 9.1 9.4 -2.8% Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) (1) 9.0 9.3 -3.8% 8.8 2.4% 9.4 9.0 3.9% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.3 8.0 -33.8% 6.2 -14.7% 6.6 6.6 -0.9% Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) (1) 6.1 6.6 -7.5% 6.2 -2.4% 6.8 6.3 8.9% Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 61.0 78.9 -22.8% 52.0 17.1% 177.4 321.4 -44.8% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 2.43 2.16 12.5% 2.13 13.8% 2.14 2.16 -0.6% Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,926 1,992 -3.3% 1,912 0.7% 1,912 2,034 -6.0% Average Stage Length (miles) 1,254 1,279 -2.0% 1,213 3.4% 1,230 1,288 -4.5% Departures 25,458 32,441 -21.5% 22,559 12.9% 75,755 131,819 -42.5% Block Hours 80,710 105,620 -23.6% 69,308 16.5% 235,295 431,749 -45.5% Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) (2) 11.3 11.3 0.8% 10.7 6.4% 9.2 11.4 -19.7% Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 575.0 681.9 -15.7% 445.0 29.2% 1509.9 2707.4 -44.2% Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 155.0 17.8 770.5% 59.0 162.6% 145.7 346.2 -57.9% Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 115.8 107.1 8.0% 48.6 138.1% 85.6 435.5 -80.3% Operating Margin 27.0% 2.6% 24.3 p.p. 13.3% 13.7 p.p. 9.6% 12.8% -3.1 p.p. Adjusted Operating Margin (1) 20.1% 15.7% 4.4 p.p. 11.2% 8.9 p.p. 5.8% 16.1% -10.3 p.p. Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 114.4 2.7 4092.8% 8.2 1287.5% 39.9 247.0 -83.8% Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 84.1 92.1 -8.7% 29.9 180.8% 2.7 336.3 -99.2% Basic EPS (US$) 2.69 0.06 4088.2% 0.19 1291.3% 0.94 5.81 -83.8% Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 1.98 2.17 -8.8% 0.70 181.6% 0.06 7.92 -99.2% Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 42,533 42,487 0.1% 42,649 -0.3% 42,533 42,487 0.1% (1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures. (2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage as well as those classified as assets held for sale. (3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FULL 4Q21 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:

4Q21 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: February 10, 2021 Time: 11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time) Conference telephone number: 877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)

707-287-9357 (International Callers) Webcast: https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.

Investor Relations:

Ph: 011 507 304-2774

www.copaair.com (IR section)

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G

Copa Holdings, S.A.



























Income Statement - IFRS



























(US$ Thousands)































Unaudited

Unaudited

% Unaudited

% Unaudited

Audited

%



4Q21

4Q19

Change 3Q21

Change FY21

FY19

Change Operating Revenues



























Passenger revenue

540,571

657,940

-17.8% 417,466

29.5% 1,412,390

2,612,605

-45.9% Cargo and mail revenue

25,849

16,033

61.2% 21,082

22.6% 71,577

62,460

14.6% Other operating revenue

8,575

7,955

7.8% 6,451

32.9% 25,964

32,343

-19.7% Total Operating Revenue

574,995

681,927

-15.7% 444,999

29.2% 1,509,930

2,707,409

-44.2%





























Operating Expenses



























Fuel

149,057

171,314

-13.0% 112,658

32.3% 383,179

696,249

-45.0% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

80,434

115,036

-30.1% 68,049

18.2% 258,128

450,438

-42.7% Passenger servicing

12,204

24,798

-50.8% 10,576

15.4% 35,869

102,103

-64.9% Airport facilities and handling charges

42,863

44,877

-4.5% 39,407

8.8% 131,335

181,959

-27.8% Sales and distribution

43,706

53,222

-17.9% 36,077

21.1% 129,877

210,623

-38.3% Maintenance, materials and repairs

(13,317)

37,648

-135.4% 24,008

-155.5% 48,191

127,562

-62.2% Depreciation and amortization

59,828

70,478

-15.1% 55,702

7.4% 234,505

282,080

-16.9% Flight operations

19,173

24,908

-23.0% 16,291

17.7% 55,766

102,806

-45.8% Other operating and administrative expenses

26,057

32,506

-19.8% 23,222

12.2% 87,426

118,090

-26.0% Fleet Impairment

-

89,334

-100.0% -

0.0% -

89,344

-100.0% Total Operating Expense

420,005

664,123

-36.8% 385,989

8.8% 1,364,276

2,361,255

-42.2%





























Operating Profit (Loss)

154,989

17,804

770.5% 59,010

162.6% 145,655

346,154

-57.9%





























Non-operating Income (Expense)



























Finance cost

(18,994)

(17,154)

10.7% (18,615)

2.0% (74,051)

(57,432)

28.9% Finance income

2,571

6,289

-59.1% 2,679

-4.0% 10,849

24,405

-55.5% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(2,508)

2,406

-204.3% (2,620)

-4.3% (6,174)

(15,408)

-59.9% Net change in fair value of derivatives

(8,922)

-

-100.0% (32,092)

-72.2% (22,778)

-



Other non-operating income (expense)

(1,158)

(989)

17.1% (1,573)

-26.4% (3,291)

(4,279)

-23.1% Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(29,011)

(9,448)

207.1% (52,220)

-44.4% (95,445)

(52,715)

81.1%





























Profit (Loss) before taxes

125,978

8,356

1407.6% 6,790

1755.4% 50,209

293,439

-82.9%





























Income tax expense

(11,616)

(5,629)

106.4% 1,453

-899.7% 10,265

46,437

-77.9%





























Net Profit (Loss)

114,363

2,728

4092.8% 8,242

1287.5% 39,945

247,002

-83.8%





























EPS



























Basic

2.69

0.06

4088.2% 0.19

1291.3% 0.94

5.81

-83.8%





























Shares used for calculation:



























Basic

42,533,036

42,486,717



42,649,175



42,533,036

42,486,717





Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands)





December 2021 December 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 211,081 119,065 Short-term investments 806,340 770,816 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,017,421 889,881





Accounts receivable, net 90,618 63,206 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,832 1,429 Expendable parts and supplies, net 74,778 74,319 Prepaid expenses 31,148 30,473 Prepaid income tax 882 16,716 Other current assets 6,054 7,805

205,312 193,948 Asset held for sale - 135,542 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,222,733 1,219,371





Long-term investments 199,670 119,617 Long-term accounts receivable (0) 1,054 Long-term prepaid expenses 22,783 6,066 Property and equipment, net 2,512,704 2,147,486 Right of use assets 166,328 214,279 Intangible, net 81,749 95,568 Deferred tax assets 28,417 35,595 Other Non-Current Assets 14,098 14,348 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,025,749 2,634,013





TOTAL ASSETS 4,248,482 3,853,385





LIABILITIES



Loans and borrowings 196,602 127,946 Current portion of lease liability 73,917 83,605 Accounts payable 112,596 63,461 Accounts payable to related parties 7,948 2,970 Air traffic liability 557,331 470,695 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 95,114 91,213 Taxes Payable 32,599 13,400 Employee benefits obligations 32,767 33,995 Income tax payable 3,835 1,023 Other Current Liabilities 785 252 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,113,493 888,560





Loans and borrowings long-term 1,229,031 1,035,954 Lease Liability 104,734 146,905 Net Defined Benefit Liability 7,670 14,332 Derivative financial instruments 268,338 245,560 Deferred tax Liabilities 18,782 22,190 Other long - term liabilities 210,933 216,325





TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,839,487 1,681,265 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,952,981 2,569,824





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A - 33,998,654 issued and 30,995,120 outstanding 21,290 21,199 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 98,348 91,341 Treasury Stock (176,902) (136,388) Retained Earnings 1,324,025 1,931,086 Net profit (loss) 39,945 (607,062) Other comprehensive income (loss) (18,670) (24,082)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,295,501 1,283,561 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,248,482 3,853,385













Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the twelve months ended December 31,











(In US$ thousands)































2021

2020

2019

















(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

462,612

(39,515)

740,776 Cash flow used in investing activities

(373,040)

(93,761)

(192,868) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

2,444

93,609

(545,334) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

92,016

(39,667)

2,574 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

119,065

158,732

156,158 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31

$ 211,081

$ 119,065

$ 158,732



























Short-term investments

806,340

770,816

692,403 Long-term investments

199,670

119,617

134,347 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31

$ 1,217,091

$ 1,009,498

$ 985,482





























Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, Operating CASM Excluding Fuel, and Cash Buildup. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit

























and Adjusted Net Profit

4Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q19

FY21

FY19





























Operating Profit as Reported

$ 154,989

$ (95,057)

$ 59,010

$ 17,804

$ 145,655

$ 346,171

Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal









$ 10,395





$ 20,790





Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision

$ 39,217













$ 39,217





Add: Fleet Impairment loss





$ 4,400





$ 89,344





$ 89,344

Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale





$ (877)

















Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 115,773

$ (91,533)

$ 48,615

$ 107,148

$ 85,648

$ 435,515





























Net Profit as Reported

$ 114,363

$ (168,805)

$ 8,242

$ 2,728

$ 39,945

$ 247,002

Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal









$ 10,395





$ 20,790





Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision

$ 39,217













$ 39,217





Add: Fleet Impairment loss





$ 4,400





$ 89,344





$ 89,344

Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale





$ (877)

















Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ 8,922

$ 80,076

$ 32,092





$ 22,779





Adjusted Net Profit

$ 84,068

$ (85,205)

$ 29,939

$ 92,072

$ 2,717

$ 336,346





























Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

4Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q19

FY21

FY19





























Adjusted Net Profit

$ 84,068

$ (85,205)

$ 29,939

$ 92,072

$ 2,717

$ 336,346

Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

42,533

42,511

42,649

42,487

42,508

42,478

Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ 1.98

$ (2.00)

$ 0.70

$ 2.17

$ 0.06

$ 7.92





























Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM

























Excluding Fuel (Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel)

4Q21





3Q21

4Q19

FY21

FY19





























Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

8.2





8.8

10.8

9.1

9.4

Return of leased aircraft provision per ASM (in US$ Cents)

(0.8)





-

-

(0.3)

-

Fleet Impairment per ASM (in US$ Cents)

-





-

1.5

-

0.4

Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM (in US$ Cents)

9.0





8.8

9.3

9.4

9.0





























Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)

2.9





2.6

2.8

2.6

2.8

Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.1





6.2

6.6

6.8

6.3





























Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Buildup (Burn) for 2021

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21









Beginning Cash balance

$ 1,289

$ 1,282

$ 1,203

$ 1,009









Ending Cash balance

$ 1,217

$ 1,289

$ 1,282

$ 1,203









Net cashflows in the quarter

$ (72)

$ 7

$ 79

$ 194









Subtract: Proceeds from Lines of Credit

$ 50

$ -

$ -

$ -









Subtract: Net Proceeds from new Aircraft Financing minus Pre Delivery Payments

$ (181)

$ (57)

$ (21)

$ 241









Subtract: Others proceeds (assets sold and other non-op proceeds)

$ 14

$ 11

$ 36

$ 20









Add: Share repurchase

$ 39

$ -

$ -

$ -









Cash Buildup (Burn) excluding extraordinary activities

$ 84

$ 54

$ 64

$ (68)







































View original content:

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.