Lovesac Brings Cloud-Like Comfort to New York Fashion Week: The Shows

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE), The Designed For Life™ furniture company, is bringing cloud-like comfort to New York Fashion Week, as they make their debut at New York Fashion Week: The Shows as an official sponsor. This season, Lovesac will be inviting consumers to experience the best seat in the house, as they relax in premium, soft foam-filled bean bags (aka Sacs) in between shows.

On the heels of their successful partnership with Jeremy Scott in 2021, Sacs, The World's Most Comfortable Seat™, will debut its new Dove Channeled Phur, made of 100% recycled material, as well as showcase their popular Alpine Swirl Phur. Made from faux fur, the plush and premium fabrics are beautiful neutrals with elegant patterns. Lovesac's display of product at NYFW: The Shows will be made up of 802 recycled water bottles, showcasing the company's commitment to sustainability.

"I am thrilled about our debut at New York Fashion Week as an official sponsor where we can not only showcase, but also acknowledge the world's most creative designers at America's most critical fashion industry event," said Shawn Nelson, Lovesac CEO and Founder. "We're excited to offer the audience an opportunity to experience cloud-like comfort in an elevated setting that brings the feeling of sitting in a Sac to life."

Sacs are the closest thing to cloud-like comfort that you can experience. Soft foam compresses as you sit, giving you that sunk-in, snuggly feeling, while firm foam cradles and supports you and maintains the integrity of its shape. They are Designed for Life™, providing comfort for both consumers and for the planet. Sac liners are made from 100% recycled water bottles, and are filled with proprietary three-density repurposed foam, called Durafoam™. Guaranteed to last a lifetime, there are 6 sizes available, with over 200 washable options, the Covers are changeable to update any look over-time.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life® approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers' lives do. Our current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories, including our latest innovation in home audio, Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge. Innovation is at the center of our design philosophy with all of our core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. We market and sell our products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touchpoints in the form of our own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

