Rock Entertainment Group, ENGIE North America Announce Energy Agreement

CLEVELAND and HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rock Entertainment Group and ENGIE Resources, a subsidiary of ENGIE North America, today announced a new multi-year retail energy supply agreement that represents approximately 100% of the annual electricity usage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Cleveland Cavaliers training and development center, Cleveland Clinic Courts, in nearby Independence, Ohio.

"As one of the most active public sports and entertainment venues in the world, we constantly strive to realize the opportunities in energy markets and optimize our energy usage in a responsible, sustainable and efficient way," said Antony Bonavita, Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Executive Vice President, Venue Operations. "We trust ENGIE to help guide us in our drive to appreciate energy markets and develop our commitment to a lower carbon future."

A customized supply solution from ENGIE Resources provides the flexibility and stability of locking in a price for a portion of usage, while the price for the remaining usage floats at the current market index price.

Another key element to the overall solution is that a pilot program will implement a process for all transmission and ancillary services billed directly from ENGIE Resources instead of the local utility, with charges based on actual demand. The venues will take advantage of savings that stem from its distinctive peak load characteristics versus higher pooled costs.

"The Cavaliers operate in a competitive environment, both on-the-court and within energy markets," said Sayun Sukduang, Chief Executive Officer at ENGIE Resources "We're happy to have developed a win-win solution that addresses price, risk, and the customer's specific objectives."

