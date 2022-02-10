Conrad Siegel & The Actuarial Foundation Launch Free Local Math Tutoring Initiative

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conrad Siegel announced today that it is partnering with The Actuarial Foundation in a joint initiative to bring the national Math Motivators Tutoring Program to Harrisburg-based schools. This new program will focus on providing math education and financial literacy programs to youth in the Central PA region.

The two organizations ran a pilot program in 2021 that paired five local students with math tutors. Now both Conrad Siegel and The Actuarial Foundation are working to expand the program to new students in 2022.

Math Motivators is a national program that cultivates better math understanding skills for local middle and high school students at qualifying schools. The program will allow Conrad Siegel to partner alongside local school districts. Together, the firm will make staff available to offer free tutoring to local students, specifically in the areas of math and financial literacy.

"For much of its history, Conrad Siegel has really been a staple in our local community," says Abigail Fortino, Partner and Consulting Actuary at Conrad Siegel. "We are thrilled to start this new program with The Actuarial Foundation and see it as our opportunity to grow with the needs of our community. It is our hope that we can help provide resources and education to local students while promoting diversity and inclusion within the financial and actuarial field."

The goal of Math Motivators is to close the opportunity gap to, in turn, close the achievement gap by using a volunteer-driven math tutoring program that pairs underserved middle and high school students with professionals and college students with strong mathematics backgrounds. The program curriculum focuses primarily on pre-Algebra and Algebra 1 students but also serves students in grades 3 through 12. Tutoring for more advanced subjects may be available, including advanced placement courses as well as SAT and ACT preparation.

Though schools continue to face many uncertainties and challenges this year due to the ongoing pandemic, Math Motivators continues to adapt and persevere to safely provide tutoring to underserved youth. For the upcoming semester, Math Motivators has plans to start a program at Harrisburg Catholic Elementary School, and program staff have been actively reaching out to other Harrisburg-area school and community centers to establish programs. Volunteers may also tutor through the Math Motivators' Virtual Tutoring Center.

"My initial feeling towards this program is that it's extremely rewarding. I see the opportunity for us to make a real difference in the lives of these local students," said John Jeffrey, Partner at Conrad Siegel and Math Motivators volunteer.

Last year, Math Motivators programs were active at more than 60 sites in 30 cities across 18 states and the District of Columbia. The programs engaged nearly 600 volunteers from 68 companies, 18 universities and 3 government agencies as tutors for over 1,000 students.

To learn more about The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators program, please visit www.mathmotivators.org.

About Conrad Siegel: Conrad Siegel is an employee benefit and investment advisory firm headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa. that provides customized retirement, healthcare benefit and investment planning solutions for businesses and individuals. The firm offers unbiased, fee-based services backed by careful attention to detail. Its investment advisors are independent of any financial institution and do not receive commissions, positioning them to make recommendations in their clients' best interests.

About The Actuarial Foundation: The Actuarial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the only philanthropic institution for the actuarial profession in the United States. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. Further information is available at: actuarialfoundation.org

