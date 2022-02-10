INEO's Media Network will connect to Vistar Media's programmatic advertising platform to provide brands and marketers with an inventory of targeted, analytics-based retail advertising locations.

SURREY, BC, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, today announced a partnership with Vistar Media, the leading provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH). With this agreement, all of the digital display screens in the INEO Media Network, including those in INEO's patented INEO Welcoming Systems, are now accessible on Vistar's programmatic advertising platform. Brands and marketers who utilize the Vistar Media platform will now be able to purchase INEO's unique advertising inventory, located at the front entrance of retail stores.

INEO Partners with Vistar Media, One of the World’s Largest Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Platforms.INEO’s Media Network will connect to Vistar Media’s programmatic advertising platform to provide brands and marketers with an inventory of targeted, analytics-based retail advertising locations. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"Programmatic DOOH is revolutionizing the purchase of advertising for digital screens and partnering with Vistar Media will expose our inventory to a new, large group of advertising buyers," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "Vistar Media is a leader in the programmatic space, especially in the US. With our upcoming growth focused on the US market, this aligns perfectly with our future plans."

"INEO's unique form factor and the placement of their screens right at the entrance of the retail store makes them interesting for digital buyers of leading global brands," said Arnie Rivera, Director of SaaS & Supply Sales at Vistar Media. "We're pleased to partner with INEO to drive innovation across the retail media industry and help more marketers tap into the power of advertising to customers as they enter the retail store."

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit: www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media was founded in 2012 by leaders in the digital advertising space, who saw the opportunity to bring the intelligence and efficiency of programmatic technology to the impactful medium of out-of-home. Vistar has built a complete end-to-end programmatic ecosystem for digital out-of-home (DOOH). This includes a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP) and data management platform (DMP), integrated together to enable data-driven, automated and measurable DOOH transactions. The company has also built core infrastructure software for media owner networks (Cortex), to help ensure they are stable and can smoothly run programmatic campaigns as well as unique customer experiences.

For more information please visit: https://www.vistarmedia.com/home

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2020 filed on SEDAR December 3, 2020. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INEO Tech Corp.