METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Reported sales and local currency sales both increased 11% in the quarter compared with the prior year.

Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $9.94 , compared with $9.03 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $10.53 , an increase of 14% over the prior-year amount of $9.26 . Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.

Fourth Quarter Results

Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We had a great finish to the year as we capitalized on strong customer demand and executed very well. Growth was particularly strong in the Americas and Asia/Rest of World, and our Laboratory and Industrial product lines had robust growth. Despite higher costs associated with challenges in the global supply chain, we had a very solid increase in operating profit and strong earnings growth. We had excellent cash flow generation in 2021."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $9.94, compared with the prior-year amount of $9.03.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 11% to $1.037 billion. By region, reported sales increased 16% in the Americas, 1% in Europe and 14% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $286.0 million, compared with $269.2 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $10.53, an increase of 14% over the prior-year amount of $9.26.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 11%. By region, local currency sales increased 16% in the Americas, 4% in Europe and 14% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $319.1 million, a 9% increase from the prior-year amount of $292.8 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Full Year Results

GAAP Results

EPS was $32.78, compared with the prior-year amount of $24.91.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 21% to $3.718 billion. By region, reported sales increased 20% in the Americas, 15% in Europe and 26% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $949.4 million, compared with $748.7 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $34.01, an increase of 32% over the prior-year amount of $25.72.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 18% as currency benefited sales growth by 3%. By region, local currency sales increased 20% in the Americas, 12% in Europe and 21% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $1.058 billion, a 26% increase from the prior-year amount of $840.7 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Outlook

The Company stated that forecasting continues to be challenging. Management cautions that market conditions are dynamic and changes to the business environment can happen quickly. Uncertainty remains surrounding the impact of COVID-19 and the challenges in the global supply chain on the economic environment. The estimates include uncertainty and management acknowledges that market conditions are subject to change.

The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2022 will be approximately 7%. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $38.15 to $38.50, which represents a growth rate of 12% to 13%. This compares with previous local currency sales guidance of approximately 6% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $37.25 to $37.65.

Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates local currency sales growth for the first quarter of 2022 will be approximately 10%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be $7.25 to $7.35, a growth rate of 11% to 12%.

While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known.

Conclusion

Kaltenbach concluded, "We continued to strengthen our competitive position in 2021. Innovation nourished our excellent product portfolio and comprehensive services offering, and combined with our Spinnaker sales and marketing strategies, helped us to capture growth opportunities. We successfully navigated challenges in the global supply chain to meet customer demands. Our culture of agility and execution further reinforced our brand while our strong results allowed us to make important investments for future growth. We also furthered our great track record on Environment, Social, and Governance initiatives by committing to establish science-based targets to drive greater reductions in our impact on the environment. While market conditions are currently good, challenges remain in the global supply chain and we remain cautious about COVID-19 and its ultimate impact on the global economy. We are confident in our strategic growth and margin initiatives and our ability to gain market share. We believe we are well positioned to deliver strong results in 2022 and beyond."

Other Matters

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)











































Three months ended









Three months ended













December 31, 2021

% of sales

December 31, 2020

% of sales









































Net sales



$1,037,239

(a)

100.0







$937,985





100.0



Cost of sales



430,106





41.5







378,941





40.4



Gross profit



607,133





58.5







559,044





59.6











































Research and development



45,615





4.4







39,866





4.3



Selling, general and administrative



242,445





23.4







226,369





24.1



Amortization



16,934





1.6







14,657





1.6



Interest expense



11,541





1.1







9,505





1.0



Restructuring charges



2,520





0.2







3,181





0.3



Other charges (income), net



2,102

(b)

0.2







(3,714)





(0.4)



Earnings before taxes



285,976





27.6







269,180





28.7











































Provision for taxes



55,105





5.3







52,885





5.6



Net earnings



$230,871





22.3







$216,295





23.1











































Basic earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$10.08















$9.15











Weighted average number of common shares



22,912,071















23,642,415



















































Diluted earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$9.94















$9.03











Weighted average number of common



23,220,331















23,965,853











and common equivalent shares











































































Note:



































(a) Local currency sales increased 11% as compared to the same period in 2020.











































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT











































Three months ended









Three months ended













December 31, 2021

% of sales

December 31, 2020

% of sales









































Earnings before taxes



$285,976















$269,180











Amortization



16,934















14,657











Interest expense



11,541















9,505











Restructuring charges



2,520















3,181











Other charges (income), net



2,102

(b)











(3,714)











Adjusted operating profit



$319,073

(c)

30.8







$292,809





31.2











































Notes:



































(b) Other charges (income), net for the three months ended December 31, 2021 includes a $6.8 million charge to increase the PendoTECH acquisition contingent consideration and related obligations, and $0.6 million of acquisition transaction costs.



(c) Adjusted operating profit increased 9% as compared to the same period in 2020.





METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)











































Twelve months ended









Twelve months ended













December 31, 2021

% of sales

December 31, 2020

% of sales

































Net sales



$3,717,930

(a)

100.0







$3,085,177





100.0



Cost of sales



1,546,377





41.6







1,284,146





41.6



Gross profit



2,171,553





58.4







1,801,031





58.4











































Research and development



169,766





4.6







140,102





4.5



Selling, general and administrative



943,976





25.4







820,221





26.6



Amortization



63,075





1.7







56,665





1.8



Interest expense



43,242





1.2







38,616





1.3



Restructuring charges



5,239





0.1







10,516





0.3



Other charges (income), net



(3,106)

(b)

(0.1)







(13,832)





(0.4)



Earnings before taxes



949,361





25.5







748,743





24.3











































Provision for taxes



180,376





4.8







146,004





4.8



Net earnings



$768,985





20.7







$602,739





19.5











































Basic earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$33.25















$25.24











Weighted average number of common shares



23,129,862















23,882,648



















































Diluted earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$32.78















$24.91











Weighted average number of common



23,457,630















24,199,230











and common equivalent shares











































































Note:



































(a) Local currency sales increased 18% as compared to the same period in 2020.











































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT











































Twelve months ended









Twelve months ended













December 31, 2021

% of sales

December 31, 2020

% of sales









































Earnings before taxes



$949,361















$748,743











Amortization



63,075















56,665











Interest expense



43,242















38,616











Restructuring charges



5,239















10,516











Other charges (income), net



(3,106)

(b)











(13,832)











Adjusted operating profit



$1,057,811

(c)

28.5







$840,708





27.2











































Notes:



































(b) Other charges (income), net for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes a $6.8 million charge to increase the PendoTECH acquisition contingent consideration and related obligations, and $3.4 million of acquisition transaction costs.



(c) Adjusted operating profit increased 26% as compared to the same period in 2020.







METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)















































December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





















Cash and cash equivalents



$98,564







$94,254

Accounts receivable, net



647,335







593,809

Inventories



414,543







297,611

Other current assets and prepaid expenses



108,916







71,230

Total current assets



1,269,358







1,056,904























Property, plant and equipment, net



799,365







798,868

Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net



956,072







747,055

Other non-current assets



302,003







211,722

Total assets



$3,326,798







$2,814,549























Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt



$101,134







$50,317

Trade accounts payable



272,911







175,801

Accrued and other current liabilities



772,493







614,209

Total current liabilities



1,146,538







840,327























Long-term debt



1,580,808







1,284,174

Other non-current liabilities



428,031







407,373

Total liabilities



3,155,377







2,531,874























Shareholders' equity



171,421







282,675

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$3,326,798







$2,814,549



METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Cash flow from operating activities:















Net earnings

$230,871

$216,295

$768,985

$602,739 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to















net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation

11,542

11,095

44,982

42,044 Amortization

16,934

14,657

63,075

56,665 Deferred tax expense (benefit)

6,635

(5,794)

563

(12,784) Share-based compensation

5,702

5,439

19,595

18,687 Increase in acquisition contingent consideration

6,849

-

6,849

- Other

381

(2,399)

381

(2,399) Increase in cash resulting from changes in















operating assets and liabilities

(37,808)

11,576

4,395

19,747 Net cash provided by operating activities

241,106

250,869

908,825

724,699

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

253

60

3,652

3,106 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(37,784)

(35,066)

(107,580)

(92,494) Acquisitions

(27,475)

-

(220,862)

(6,242) Other investing activities

2,123

4,691

10,682

(4,730) Net cash used in investing activities

(62,883)

(30,315)

(314,108)

(100,360)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from borrowings

789,198

340,680

2,427,519

1,489,040 Repayments of borrowings

(786,369)

(252,678)

(2,035,546)

(1,483,869) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

5,549

525

20,463

26,719 Repurchases of common stock

(272,500)

(374,999)

(999,998)

(774,998) Other financing activities

(123)

-

(2,987)

(800) Net cash used in financing activities

(264,245)

(286,472)

(590,549)

(743,908)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

914

6,486

142

6,038

















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(85,108)

(59,432)

4,310

(113,531)

















Cash and cash equivalents:















Beginning of period

183,672

153,686

94,254

207,785 End of period

$98,564

$94,254

$98,564

$94,254



































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

















Net cash provided by operating activities

$241,106

$250,869

$908,825

$724,699 Payments in respect of restructuring activities

2,607

2,280

10,029

8,541 Payments for acquisition costs

462

-

2,706

- Transition tax payment

-

-

4,288

4,264 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

253

60

3,652

3,106 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(37,784)

(35,066)

(107,580)

(92,494) Adjusted free cash flow

$206,644

$218,143

$821,920

$648,116

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS





















































SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION

(unaudited)



































Europe

Americas

Asia/RoW Total





























U.S. Dollar Sales Growth























Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



1%

16%

14%

11%





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021



15%

20%

26%

21%





























Local Currency Sales Growth























Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



4%

16%

14%

11%





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021



12%

20%

21%

18%























































RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

(unaudited)































Three months ended Twelve months ended



December 31, December 31,



2021

2020

% Growth

2021

2020

% Growth

























EPS as reported, diluted $9.94

$9.03

10%

$32.78

$24.91

32%

























Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax 0.21 (a) 0.12 (a)



0.70 (a) 0.46 (a)

Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.09 (b) 0.11 (b)



0.18 (b) 0.35 (b)

Income tax expense 0.03 (c) - (c)



-

-



Acquisition costs, net of tax 0.26 (d) -





0.35 (d) -





























Adjusted EPS, diluted $10.53

$9.26

14%

$34.01

$25.72

32%

























Notes:





















(a) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $6.3 million ($4.8 million net of tax) and $3.7 million ($2.8 million net of tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and of $21.6 million ($16.3 million net of tax) and $14.9 million ($11.2 million net of tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (b) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $2.5 million ($2.0 million after tax) and $3.2 million ($2.6 million after tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and $5.2 million ($4.2 million after tax) and $10.5 million ($8.5 million after tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs. (c) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our reported and annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises. Also includes a $0.14 EPS benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2021 for the reduction in our annualized effective tax rate to 19.0% for the first three quarters of 2021 and a $0.20 EPS benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2020 for the reduction in our annualized effective tax rate to 19.5% for the first three quarters of 2020. (d) Represents a $6.8 million charge ($5.5 million after tax) to increase the PendoTECH acquisition contingent consideration and related obligations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Also includes the EPS impact of acquisition transaction costs of $0.6 million ($0.4 million after tax) and $3.4 million ($2.7 million after tax) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

