WARNER BROS. GAMES AND NETEASE ANNOUNCE HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED FOR AMERICAS, EUROPE AND OCEANIA TERRITORIES

SAN FRANCISCO and HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Games and NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999) today announced Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, a free-to-play immersive collectible card (CCG) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizarding dueling game featuring a blend of strategy roleplay (RPG), for worldwide launch in 2022. Starting today, players in the Americas, Europe and Oceania are invited to pre-register on Google Play and the game's official website at www.MagicAwakened.com. Pre-registrants will be notified upon the game's release and receive exclusive in-game rewards at launch.

To view and share the Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Official Announcement Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/HPMA_Announce_Trailer

To download official Harry Potter: Magic Awakened assets, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/HPMA_Announce_Assets

Co-developed and co-published by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Games, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will launch globally later this year for iOS and Android as the latest title under Portkey Games, the label dedicated to creating new mobile and videogame experiences inspired by the Wizarding World that place the player at the centre of their own adventure. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a multiplayer wizarding dueling game that offers an immersive role-playing journey with deep strategy play that fulfills the fan fantasy – all beautifully rendered in a unique art style.

Merging the talents of two gaming and online entertainment powerhouses, both companies collaborated on every aspect of development to ensure an accurate representation of the wizarding world, from early concepting and art design, to the story's plot and overall gameplay system. Released in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan regions in September 2021, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened was the biggest mobile game launch of 2021, topping local App Stores as the no. 1 game and surpassing all new globally released mobile titles in revenue in its first four months of the year, according to analytics platforms including Sensor Tower. Pre-registrations and closed beta tests will also begin for players residing in other Asia territories later this year.

"With Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, we have worked jointly with NetEase Games to create the most robust multiplayer experience set in the wizarding world and we are very excited to launch the game globally," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened utilizes the best-in-class development and publishing capabilities of both NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Games to bring players a captivating gameplay experience with compelling features, an in-depth collectible card system and beautifully distinct art style."

"Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has been a huge success with our current players and the fan reception has been extraordinary," said William Ding, Founder and CEO of NetEase, Inc. "We are excited to open this title to a worldwide audience, and we believe fans of one of the world's biggest brands will be delighted that they can embark on adventures and experience an immersive story through a marvelous journey in the wizarding world, with infinite possibilities empowered by magic."

In Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, players will begin as young witches and wizards who have just received their acceptance letters to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Fans can customize their own character and go on to experience all the hallmarks of a magical education including purchasing school supplies at Diagon Alley, wearing the Sorting Hat to be sorted into a House and competing in the Duelling Club.

Witches and wizards will also embark on a riveting new story, featuring familiar faces from the original Harry Potter series and new characters alike. As players progress, they will learn spells and charms that can be cast through the form of cards. Players need to accumulate magical knowledge to master these spells, devise unique strategies and form winning combinations – learning what to cast and when – as they venture through increasingly challenging trials, duel other players and master the magic in their own illustrious wizarding journey.

Starting today, players from the Americas, Europe and Oceania can pre-register for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on Google Play or the game's official website at www.MagicAwakened.com to receive exclusive rewards once the title is released. Players can unlock additional rewards including in-game currency, cosmetic items and a Niffler card after surpassing each pre-registration tier.

To learn more about Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, visit www.MagicAwakened.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

All official assets can be found on the Warner Bros. Games Press Site. To access, please visit WarnerBrosGames-Press.com and click the "Register Now" button.

###

About Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information about Warner Bros. Games can be found at www.warnerbrosgames.com.

About NetEase, Inc.:

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999) is dedicated to providing premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC-client games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao (NYSE: DAO); music streaming through its leading NetEase Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899) business; and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com.

About Portkey Games:

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Games, is the games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and videogame experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling's original stories. Portkey Games offers players the opportunity to make their own narrative choices and engage with the Wizarding World setting to create new and unique experiences. The label was created to bring gamers and fans new gaming experiences that allow them to delve into the magic of the Wizarding World in immersive ways where they can define their own Wizarding World story.

WIZARDING WORLD, HARRY POTTER and FANTASTIC BEASTS Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED, PORTKEY GAMES, WIZARDING WORLD, HARRY POTTER and FANTASTIC BEASTS characters, names and related indicia © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

###

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "aim," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "may," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "goal," "targets," "guidance," "commits" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about business plans and projections and statements about the launch of new games and their popularity among players in different markets, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information contained in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement and are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of this date. You should not rely upon these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Warner Bros. Games

Maral Kaloustian

Warner Bros. Games

Maral.Kaloustian@warnerbros.com

NetEase, Inc.

Investor Enquiries:

Margaret Shi

NetEase, Inc.

ir@service.netease.com

Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Media Enquiries:

Li Ruohan

NetEase, Inc.

globalpr@service.netease.com

Tel: (+86) 571-8985-2668

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Zhou Zhaoxi

NetEase Games

neteasegamespr@global.netease.com

Tel. (+86) 20-85105163 ext.57169

View original content:

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.