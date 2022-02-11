ALLRECIPES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF NEW SURVEY REVEALING THE TOP FOOD, KITCHEN AND HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS FOR HOME COOKS

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Allrecipes announces the results of its second annual Community Choice Awards survey, revealing the trusted grocery staples, pantry items, and kitchen products that home cooks can't live without. Allrecipes readers, viewers, and vast community of cooks voted for their favorite brands across 74 categories, ranging from ice cream, canned cocktails, brownie mix, and hot sauce to paper towels, pet food, dishwasher detergent, and air fryers. The 2022 Allrecipes Community Choice Award winners are featured in the February/March issue of Allrecipes magazine, on newsstands now, and also featured on https://www.allrecipes.com/longform/community-choice-awards.
"What I love about the Allrecipes Community Choice Awards is that they're truly chosen by our audience of passionate cooks," said Nichole Aksamit, Editor in Chief of Allrecipes magazine. "We get the inside scoop on what's most helpful to real people in their day-to-day lives, whether they're getting dinner on the table, whipping up a Sunday brunch, or entertaining friends for a game-day gathering. With so many delicious and useful products spotlighted, this guide will help make shopping a little easier. I'm sure many people will see some of their favorite go-to products. And I bet, like me, they'll also be inspired to try more brands that other home cooks trust and swear by."
Allrecipes Community Choice Winners 2022 – Listed Alphabetically By Category
Dinner Helpers
Faster Pasta:
Barilla Ready Pasta
Heat-and-Eat Frozen Veggies:
Birds Eye
Prepared Meats:
Johnsonville
Seasoning Mixes:
McCormick
Quick-Cooking Rice:
Minute Rice
Frozen Finger Foods:
Ore-Ida
Seasoned Seafood:
StarKist
Plant-Based
Plant-Based Ice Cream:
Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Pints
Plant-Based Meat Alternatives:
Beyond Meat
Plant-Based Butter:
Earth Balance Buttery Spread
Plant-Based Cheese:
Miyoko's Creamery
Global Flavor Helpers
Italian Pantry Staples Go-To Brand:
Barilla
Hot Sauces and Chile Pastes:
Frank's
Asian Pantry Staple Go-To Brand:
Kikkoman
Mexican Pantry Staple Go-To Brand:
Old El Paso
Simmer Sauces & Marinades:
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ
Always In Your Cart
Milk (Dairy or Plant-Based):
Blue Diamond Almond Breeze
Sugar:
Domino/C&H Sugar
Eggs:
Eggland's Best
Flour:
Gold Medal Flour
Bacon:
Hormel Black Label
Spices:
McCormick Spices
Bread:
Pepperidge Farm
Cheese:
Sargento
Baking Helpers
Ice Cream and Sorbet:
Breyers
Whipped Toppings:
Cool Whip
Brownie Mix:
Ghirardelli Brownie Mix
Topping Sauces:
Hershey's Chocolate Syrup
Cookie Dough:
Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough
Chocolate Chips:
Nestlé Toll House Morsels
Frozen Puff Pastry:
Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry Sheets
Biscuit Dough:
Pillsbury Grands! Biscuits
Frozen/Refrigerated Pie Crust:
Pillsbury Pie Crusts
Snack Solutions
Snack-Sized Cheese:
Babybel Cheese
Yogurt:
Chobani
Bite-Size Chocolate:
Dove Chocolate
Jerky:
Jack Link's Beef Jerky
Microwave Popcorn:
Orville Redenbacher's
Kid Favorite at Your House:
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish
Nuts:
Planters
Hummus:
Sabra Hummus
Guacamole:
Wholly Guacamole
Drink Fixes
Canned Cocktails:
Angry Orchard
Coffee Creamer:
Coffee mate
Powdered Drink Mixes:
Crystal Light
Seltzers & Bubbly Waters (nonalcoholic):
LaCroix
Prepared Iced Tea (bottled, ready-to drink):
Pure Leaf
Cold Brew Coffee:
Starbucks Cold Brew
Hot Chocolate Mixes:
Swiss Miss
Hard Seltzers:
White Claw
Household Helpers
Paper Towels:
Bounty
Dishwasher Detergent:
Cascade
Dish Soap:
Dawn
Trash Bags:
Hefty
All-Purpose Cleaning Spray:
Lysol
Parchment Paper:
Reynolds Kitchen
Aluminum Foil:
Reynolds Wrap
Reusable Food Storage Containers:
Rubbermaid
Plastic Wrap:
Saran
Disposable Food Storage Bags:
Ziploc
Pet Helpers
Wet Cat Food:
Fancy Feast
Dog Treats:
Milk-Bone
Wet Dog Food:
Pedigree
Dry Dog Food:
Purina
Dry Cat Food:
Purina
Cat Treats:
Temptations
Kitty Litter:
Tidy Cats
Kitchen Helpers/Gotta Have Gear
Slow Cooker:
Crockpot
Toaster/Toaster Oven:
Cuisinart
Multicooker:
Instant Pot
Coffee Maker:
Keurig
Blender:
KitchenAid
Mixer (Stand or Hand):
KitchenAid
Air Fryer:
Ninja
The awards get top billing on the flip side of the February/March 2022 issue, the magazine's first "flip issue." Readers can flip the issue over to reveal a special second cover and Community Choice Awards section at the back of the magazine announcing and celebrating 28 of the award winners. Readers can find all 74 winners, along with shoppable links to the products, at www.allrecipes.com/longform/community-choice-awards/.
Allrecipes Community Choice Survey 2022 methodology: The 2,499 respondents in Allrecipes' online survey were asked to vote for their favorite brands across 74 kitchen and household categories. They could select more than one brand, write in brands, skip categories, and note why they liked a given brand. The winner in each category is the brand that received the most votes. The survey was conducted from July 6 - August 31, 2021.
ABOUT ALLRECIPES
Allrecipes, the world's largest community-driven food brand, provides trusted resources to more than 50 million home cooks, publishes recipes from home cooks around the world who connect and inspire one another through photos, reviews and videos. Since its launch in 1997, Allrecipes has become an indispensable resource for cooks of all skill levels seeking trusted recipes, cooking trends, entertaining ideas, every day and holiday meal solutions, grocery savings information and practical cooking tips. The brand helps cooks shop, budget and make healthy, sustainable choices in the kitchen. In addition to the site, Allrecipes produces content across numerous platforms, including voice skills, smart appliances, social media, apps and podcasts. Allrecipes Magazine, the magazine industry's first large-scale digital-to-print brand extension, reaches an audience of 8.7 million. Published six times a year, the magazine has grown rapidly to a 1.5 million rate base from 500,000 at its inception eight years ago.
