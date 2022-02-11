CAREER TOWN NETWORK INC. COLLABORATES WITH LOCAL OHIO 10,000 GOLDMAN SACHS SMALL BUSINESSES PROGRAM ALUMNI FOR A VIRTUAL CAREER FAIR

Career fair features alumni of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program from Cincinnati Technical and Community College, Columbus State Community College and Sinclair College

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Career Town Network will host a virtual career fair featuring alumni of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program on Thursday and Friday, March 9 – 11th from 9am-1pm EST.

The GS10KSB career fair seeks to match Alumni Members of the 10,000 Businesses Program with professional career seekers. Career opportunities will be available in ALL INDUSTRIES.

In a recent survey conducted by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, 87% of small businesses hiring are finding it difficult to recruit qualified candidates for open positions with 80% saying difficulty hiring is affecting their bottom line.

To address the national talent shortage due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Career Town Network Inc. is presenting a virtual career expo featuring Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business (GS10KSB) Alumni in collaboration with GS10KSB host colleges.

The virtual career fair and expo will be promoted directly to the students and alumni of Cincinnati Technical and Community College, Columbus State Community College and Sinclair College.

The event will be hosted by Career Town Network. "We are excited to work with the partnering colleges. As a small business owner, I know and understand the importance of finding and retaining great talent," states Career Town Network founder and CEO Orville C. Lynch, Jr. and alumni of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program states. Career Town Network is the 1st majority Black-owned virtual career fair hosting platform in the United States. Exhibitor and Job Seeker registration information for this event is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ohio-small-business-virtual-job-expo-presented-by-goldman-sachs-tickets-260701303617

About Goldman Sachs 10,000 Businesses

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is a program that links learning to action. Through the program, small business owners gain practical, actionable skills in areas such as negotiation, marketing, and employee management. In addition, small business owners in the program will receive the tools and professional support to develop a strategic and customized growth plan that will take their business to the next level.

For more information and to apply visit https://10ksbapply.com/application-process-small-business

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Z_22wmJnfE&t=7s

About Career Town Network:

Career Town Network, Inc. is an interactive online recruitment services company that specializes in providing virtual recruitment events with proprietary online recruitment applications and customized recruitment event hosting and social media technologies. More information about Career Town Network and upcoming events can be found here https://careertown.net/

