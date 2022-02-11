SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TLMD, ZGNX, SYTE, and EPAY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TLMD's shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of TLMD common stock that they hold. If you own TLMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tlmd

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by UCB S.A. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ZGNX shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash, plus a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of $2.00, for each share of ZGNX common stock that they hold. If you own ZGNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zgnx

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE), in connection with SYTE's proposed merger with CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("CrossingBridge"). At closing, SYTE and CrossingBridge will become wholly owned subsidiaries of a newly formed holding company, ENDI Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the outstanding securities of each of SYTE and CrossingBridge will be exchanged for common stock of ENDI Corp., resulting in SYTE stockholders owning 52.5% of ENDI Corp. common stock. If you own SYTE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syte

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of EPAY by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, EPAY's shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of EPAY common stock that they hold. If you own EPAY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/epay

