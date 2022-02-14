AREPA Announces New Global Executive Vice President

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AREPA, a leading global provider of technical equipment restoration, recovery, and inspection services, announced the appointment of Dino Chece as Global Executive Vice President. Prior to joining AREPA, Chece was President & CEO of Serac, a global provider of design, assembly, and packaging solutions to industrial companies and end users, employing 700 employees in over 100 countries.

AREPA is a division of Envista Forensics, a global forensic consulting company. When asked about Chece joining AREPA, Christina Lucas, President of Envista, shared, "Dino joins AREPA at an incredibly pivotal point for the company, and we look forward to working together to further strengthen our excellent AREPA and Inspexx team. Dino's 25 years of experience in manufacturing, holding executive positions in sales, operations, and senior leadership will be a great asset to AREPA's global growth."

Having spent his entire career in the industrial engineering industry, Chece holds an Associate of Science in design engineering and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical and process engineering from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Switzerland. He has broad industry experience, from automotive, pharmaceutical, and medical, to aerospace, wafer, and consumer products.

On his new role with AREPA, Chece added, "This is an exciting time for AREPA, with many growth opportunities possible. I look forward to the potential we as a team can achieve. Continuing to help businesses get back to 'business as usual' and 'restoring confidence in equipment' will always remain AREPA's top priority."

Chece can be reached at dino.chece@envistaforensics.com or +1 224 441 7749.

To learn more about AREPA, visit www.arepa.com.

About AREPA

AREPA is an innovative leader in the equipment restoration industry, providing comprehensive recovery solutions for their global clients. AREPA specializes in technical damage restoration and reconditioning of equipment as well as preventive maintenance including inspections for a number of key industries including energy, marine, IT/telecom, healthcare and manufacturing. AREPA has offices in Denmark, The Netherlands, Sweden, Canada and the United States.

