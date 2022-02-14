CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE ANNOUNCES FLEET DEPLOYMENT PLANS THROUGH OCTOBER Carnival's Entire Fleet Will Be Sailing From the U.S. This Summer

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line announced the next phase of its 2022 fleet deployment update, including new ship assignments for Port Canaveral and Jacksonville, Fla. and additional itineraries and ship assignments for an expanded offering of summer 2022 sailings from Seattle to Alaska.

Known as America's cruise line, Carnival operates 10 year-round homeports in the U.S., the most of any cruise line, and by March, will have resumed service in all 10 of its year-round U.S. homeports. With the opening of the Alaska season in May, Carnival will have returned its entire fleet to service, less than 10 months after resuming operations, completing an impressive and successful restart of its guest operations and setting the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry.

Beginning in early March, four Carnival ships will orchestrate a series of moves worthy of a synchronized sailing competition as the remaining U.S. homeports return to service, resulting in new homeports for some ships and new seasonal service for others.

Carnival Elation will move from Port Canaveral to Jacksonville, effective Apr. 23, 2022 to Oct. 13, 2022.

Carnival Freedom will be moving from Miami to Port Canaveral to pick up the itineraries formerly assigned to Carnival Elation, effective Apr. 21 through Oct. 15, 2022. Carnival Spirit will take over several sailings previously assigned to Carnival Freedom, including the Apr. 17 Carnival Journeys cruise from Miami through the Panama Canal to Seattle.

Once in Seattle, Carnival Spirit will operate cruises to Alaska from May through Sept. 2022. These itineraries will open for sale later today. Carnival Splendor will reposition to Seattle and operate Alaska sailings currently assigned to Carnival Freedom.

Upon completion of the summer season in Alaska, Carnival Splendor will return to Australia with a new Journeys cruise to Sydney, Australia, that will be available soon. Carnival Spirit will sail the Carnival Journeys cruise back through the Panama Canal to Miami that was previously assigned to Carnival Freedom.

Carnival is notifying booked guests and travel advisors about these changes, which will result in the transfer of reservations to the new ship assignments. Guests impacted by these changes will not have access to their booking for up to two weeks as Carnival completes the process to move their bookings to the new ships and provide equivalent accommodations.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this process. We are excited to have every Carnival Cruise Line ship in the fleet sailing again by May and to be back in all 10 of our year-round U.S. homeports. We are also continuing to make plans for a return to guest operations in Australia upon completion of our Alaska season," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first cruise ship in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.

