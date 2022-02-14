Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Get Off to Strong Start in 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for January 2022. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a year-over-year increase in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers.

CUSIP Global Services (PRNewswire)

North American corporate requests totaled 4,583 in January 2022. While that number is down 19.4% from December 2021 totals, it is up significantly versus the historical norm for January, which tends to be a slower month for overall CUSIP request volume. Year-over-year gains were driven by U.S. corporate equity and debt identifier requests, and partially by bank certificates of deposit volume.

Municipal request volume also declined on a month-to-month basis in January but was higher than January 2021. The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – fell 13.9% versus December totals. On a year-over-year basis, however, overall municipal volumes were up 1.3%. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 129 new CUSIP requests in January, followed by Illinois with 50 and California and Florida, each with 45.

"There is always some seasonality reflected in CUSIP request volumes for January, but when we look at the data over the long-term historical average, we're seeing a strong start to 2022," said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. "Right now, the bet on rising rates can be seen in year-over-year volumes for certificates of deposit. It will be interesting to see how this trend shapes up as the Fed prepares to raise interest rates."

Requests for international equity and debt CUSIPs were mixed in January. International equity CUSIP requests were down 12.3% versus December. International debt CUSIPs were up 18.7% on a monthly basis.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for January, click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through January 2022:

Asset Class 2022 YTD 2021 YTD YOY Change CDs < 1-year Maturity 173 51 239.2% CDs > 1-year Maturity 437 150 191.3% U.S. Corporate Debt 904 641 41.0% International Debt 355 308 15.3% Private Placement Securities 292 256 14.1% U.S. Corporate Equity 1,008 952 5.9% Municipal Bonds 809 791 2.3% Syndicated Loans 182 193 -5.7% Canada Corporate Debt & Equity 409 436 -6.2% Short-Term Municipal Notes 43 56 -23.2% Long-Term Municipal Notes 18 26 -30.8% International Equity 157 260 -39.6%

Note to the editor: On December 27, 2021, FactSet reached a definitive agreement to acquire CUSIP Global Services from S&P Global. Please see the press release for more information.

About CUSIP Global Services

The financial services industry relies on CGS' unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 years has helped CGS earn its reputation as a trusted originator of quality identifiers and descriptive data, ensuring that essential front- and back-office functions run smoothly. Relied upon worldwide as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data, CGS is also a founding member and co-operates the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) Service Bureau, a global security and entity identifier database for over 34 million public and privately traded instruments, contributed by 91 national numbering agencies and 25 partner agencies representing 120 different countries. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by S&P Global Market Intelligence, with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association represents banks of all sizes and charters and is the voice for the nation's $13 trillion banking industry and its 2 million employees. Learn more at www.aba.com .

For More Information:

John Roderick

john@jroderick.com

631.584.2200

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CUSIP Global Services