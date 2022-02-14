HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND 2021 RESULTS

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) today announced it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call will be publicly available via live webcast from the investor relations section of the Heidrick & Struggles website at www.heidrick.com . The webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately two hours following its conclusion.

To listen by phone dial +1-866-211-4120 or +1-647-689-6618, conference ID: 1554329.

About Heidrick & Struggles:

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Investors & Analysts Contact:

Investor Relations:

Wendy Webb

wwebb@heidrick.com

View original content:

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.