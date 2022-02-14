InventHelp Inventor Develops Pizza Time (AUP-1242)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I was 13 years-old I endured hunger pains that weren't getting fulfilled," said an inventor from Austin, Texas. This inspired me to develop a game involving pizza to take my mind off of my hunger. As the clock was ticking, it urged me to give the name PIZZA-TIME."

She developed PIZZA-TIME to offer a fun game of chance for individuals of all ages. This invention would be easy to play and may be entertaining in addition to educational. It could encourage social interaction and friendly competition while aiding children in learning to read and make pizza. Additionally, the invention could be portable to allow it to be enjoyed in various locations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AUP-1242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

