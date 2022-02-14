Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is currently scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor events:

Event: JP Morgan 5G Tech - Virtual MWC Management Meetings Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time





Event: Susquehanna Virtual Technology Conference Date: Friday, March 4, 2022 Meeting Availability: 9:20 a.m. – 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time / 6:20 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. Pacific Time

The host firms are not webcasting these events. Institutional investors interested in participating should contact their representative at either firm, or email Lumentum investor relations at investor.relations@lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

Contacts:

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com



Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lumentum