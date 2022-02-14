OpenBlox partners with TestNet Ventures to deliver Web3 interoperable franchise for Gamers

CAYMAN ISLANDS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenBlox, a one-stop gaming platform built on Ethereum utilising the Arbitrum Layer 2 network, is partnering with @TestNetResearch to build out a new gaming experience for users, including three interoperable games, NFT Marketplace and in-game tokens.

TestNet Ventures has committed to the OpenBlox seed funding round which has now been closed alongside 100 & 100Capital, 3CommasCapital, AngelDAO, Digistrats and Owl Ventures amongst seven partners.

"Together with TestNet, we are aiming to deliver an interoperable gaming experience that has never been seen before in the NFT Gaming space. The method of building a play and earn game which is totally focused for gaming experience is shared by both organisations' said Dr X, Co-Founder at OpenBlox. He added "TestNet Ventures prides itself on supporting some of the most exciting blockchain gaming projects in the space so we are delighted to be partnering with them on growing the OpenBlox gaming franchise."

TestNet is a venture firm dedicated to the expansion and adoption of disruptive blockchain-based projects, providing financial investment alongside a wealth of additional resources, key to the success of early-stage cryptocurrency ventures. It boasts industry leading researchers and marketing expertise as well as a network that extends far beyond the blockchain space.

"We see blockchain gaming as one of the most exciting areas of the cryptocurrency ecosystem and OpenBlox's emphasis on a play AND earn model, rather than traditional P2E, is especially exciting. Rewarding loyalty and community engagement are amongst the OpenBlox team's key principles and something we are keen to support. We are delighted to be partnering with OpenBlox and look forward to seeing them bring a true gaming experience to the ever-expanding overlap between blockchain and video games!" - Jonny Huang, founder and director at TestNet Ventures.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox a one-stop gaming platform built on Ethereum utilising the Arbitrum Layer 2 network, that innovatively incorporates GameFi and NFTs to create a compelling new franchise.

Hold genesis blox NFTs to breed new characters, earn money, and build your team to adventure and battle across a range of gaming genres.

