NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TGM announced today the mortgage refinancing for TGM Anchor Point, a 323-unit waterfront multifamily apartment community and 72-slip marina in Stamford, CT. TGM Anchor Point received Green Globes Certification enabling TGM to secure competitive borrowing terms from Fannie Mae as a result off the property's green efficiency and sustainability. The refinancing opportunity was originated by Team Edelson at Walker & Dunlop.

TGM Anchor Point Apartments & Marina, Stamford, CT (PRNewswire)

TGM REFINANCES WATERFRONT MULTIFAMILY COMMUNITY IN STAMFORD, CT

TGM Anchor Point has a formidable competitive position in the Stamford market due to its unique waterfront location offering residents a lifestyle that is unmatched within the market. The Property was built on a vast 17 acres in 2000, with its 323 apartments split between two 4-story elevator buildings. The design and layout of the apartment interiors are excellent, with an average unit size of almost 1,000 SF, which compares favorably amongst its competition. The Property offers a total of 23 different floor plans ranging in size from 522 SF studios to 1,767 SF three-bedroom lofts, enabling the Property to appeal to a cross section of potential renters in the Stamford apartment market. The Property also offers residents a market leading amenity package including package concierge services, cafe lounge, business center, conference room, media center with theater style screens and seats, a two-level athletic club, indoor basketball and racquet ball courts, and more.

Stamford is a gateway location, convenient to major Connecticut cities, such as Norwalk and Greenwich, minutes to White Plains, NY, less than a one-hour commute to Manhattan, and within three hours of Philadelphia and Boston. It is the largest financial district in the NY Metropolitan area outside of NYC and currently serves as the headquarters for nine Fortune 1000 Companies, 2nd in the region to only NYC. Stamford's economy is strong with a growing roster of diverse, world class employers with material expansion of tech, media and medical.

"Stamford and the area immediately surrounding Anchor Point have undergone considerable gentrification throughout the initial hold period. The Property and the Stamford market have shown resiliency and improvement throughout COVID-19 and we expect these factors will remain strong for the foreseeable future" said Michael Frazzetta, Managing Principal, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations.

About TGM

Founded in 1991, TGM is an investment advisory firm organized to provide an integrated suite of asset and property management services to its investors through a series of fully integrated operating companies. Through its vertically and horizontally integrated operating companies, TGM specializes in acquisitions, property management, leasing, construction, property maintenance and asset management services. An affiliate of TGM provides property management services under the brand TGM Communities. As of December 31, 2021, TGM has invested in 139 multifamily properties throughout 28 states.

To learn more about TGM please contact John Gochberg, Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer. Phone: (212) 830-9312, E-mail: jgochberg@TGMAssociates.com

TGM Associates Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TGM Associates L.P.) (PRNewsfoto/TGM Associates) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TGM