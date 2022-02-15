APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN FOR THE JRUE AND LAUREN HOLIDAY SOCIAL IMPACT FUND PROVIDING UP TO $1,000,000 TO BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES AND NON-PROFITS

NBA All-Star to provide funding and resources to underserved communities in the wake of the pandemic.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA All-Star and 2021 NBA Champion, Jrue Holiday, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Lauren Holiday, through their JLH Social Impact Fund, will provide grants to organizations and small businesses in the Greater Milwaukee, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Los Angeles areas. Priority will be given to businesses and organizations focused on social impact and creating a more equitable future for underserved communities.

This third round of grant funding is a continuation of Jrue's pledge during the 2019-2020 season to donate a portion of his salary to the JLH Social Impact Fund. "In an effort to assist marginalized and underrepresented communities with the funding, mentorship and resources needed to survive; we saw then and continue to witness the immediate ways small businesses owners and community change agents need to be supported. Our commitment to doing our part only grows stronger after seeing the life changing impact the JLH Fund has on people's lives," said Jrue and Lauren Holiday.

Kia Wells, a second round JLH Fund recipient and founder of Voices Corp., shared "Being a recipient of the JLH Fund grant has helped us to add new positions to increase capacity, scale services, and deepen our impact, as well as reduce the males in Marion County returning to the system. We are also able to increase economic mobility and both access and quality of education for our community."

Alexys Feaster, founder of The Kinship Advisors, is managing the JLH Social Impact Fund. She added, "The grantees in the JLH Social Impact Fund are immediately welcomed into this larger ecosystem, this community of support that we've built. Beyond the funding and mentorship, we have intentional partners and organizations that recognize our 360-degree model of providing funds, programming, and services. Major brands are now looking to us a leader in this space to collaborate with and build stronger communities focused on economic development."

An example of intentional collaboration is the JLH Fund's new partnership with Motorola and Lenovo. The Lenovo Foundation has awarded support to the JLH Fund in the amount of a $50,000 cash donation. Motorola will donate 300 Moto G Stylus phones to help JLH Fund grantees incentivize their crowd funding campaigns and implement a "pay it forward" initiative, while also capturing content that documents their journey within their communities.

Working with Renee King, founder of FundBlackFounders, grantees receive coaching and training to expand their funding opportunities, including the creation of crowdfunding campaigns, that increase community engagement. King adds, "Jrue and Lauren are doing work that builds the foundation for these underrepresented businesses and organizations and the door is wide open for others to support them in this space."

Kara Still, founder of Prosperity Market and a second round JLH Fund recipient, shared "It is not just about the money - it's about the fact that we have a space where Black owners can be supported and uplifted."

Applications for the JLH Social Impact Fund are open now until Friday, February 25, 2022. To apply, visit www.jlhfund.org

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities or for more information, email info@jlhfund.org

About The Kinship Advisors

The Kinship Advisors is a Black woman-owned agency that closes the gaps and provides culturally connected strategic advisory for athletes, entertainers, and businesses resulting in greater impact in underserved communities, expanded brand development and transformative experiences. For more information, visit thekinshipadvisors.com.

About FundBlackFounders.com

FundBlackFounders.com is a Black-owned and operated, socially conscious, rewards crowdfunding platform that allows everyday people to fund Black-owned businesses from start to profitability.

