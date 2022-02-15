The award-winning technology aims to make sustainable coffee roasting more accessible to every coffee retailer in the U.S.

Bellwether Coffee Launches The Next-Gen Zero Emissions Coffee Roasting System The award-winning technology aims to make sustainable coffee roasting more accessible to every coffee retailer in the U.S.

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Coffee , the creator of the world's most sustainable commercial coffee roaster, today announced the launch of its Series 2 Bellwether Automated Roasting System. With the new capabilities, roasting delicious coffee on site has never been simpler for coffee retailers.

Bellwether Series 2 (PRNewswire)

"With hundreds of customers roasting on our Series 1 Roaster, we've seen firsthand the potential for our roasters to empower coffee retailers in not only reducing their carbon footprint, but also in growing revenues and evolving their businesses to meet the needs of the current landscape," said Ricardo Lopez, founder of Bellwether Coffee. "Our new roaster is a massive step to transforming the coffee industry, making it more sustainable for the planet and accessible to all communities."

The Series 2 Bellwether Automated Roasting System achieves consistent artisan-quality results without the need for gas lines, ventilation or prior roasting experience. Advancing the functionality of its award-winning Series 1 Roaster, the new and improved features include:

50 percent more hourly roasting capacity (three roasts per hour)

24" built-in touchscreen with all new software to simplify and improve the roasting experience

Online Marketplace featuring the industry's first click and ship ordering for Green Coffee bags, boxes, and pallets

Improved efficiency and durability

State-of-the-art armless cooling tray

"Our technology brings the craft of coffee roasting into a digital platform that anyone can use," said Kristen Johansen, chief product officer of Bellwether Coffee. "Our new, intuitive software enables any cafe, bakery or restaurant to take full control of their coffee program and sustainably source and roast their own incredible coffee with the touch of a button."

Bellwether makes coffee roasting more accessible and sustainable. To date, 67 percent of Bellwether customers never roasted coffee before purchasing their Bellwether Roaster. Bellwether removes the common barriers of traditional coffee roasting like construction, permitting, and trained staffing. Bellwether also reduces 87% of the carbon footprint from roasting with its innovative closed loop system. With CO₂ emissions at an all-time high and traditional roasting accounting for 15 percent of the coffee industry's total CO₂ output, Bellwether makes it easy for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint.

With its award-winning sustainable technology, Bellwether aspires to create a better future for the entire coffee industry: one that is sustainable for the environment, equitable for farmers and accessible to all communities. To learn more about Bellwether, visit www.bellwethercoffee.com or view Bellwether's 2020 Sustainability Report to find out more about Bellwether's impact on our communities and planet.

About Bellwether Coffee

Bellwether Coffee is on a mission to empower everyone to sustainably source and roast incredible coffee. Founded in 2013, Bellwether created the world's first all-electric, zero-emissions coffee roasting system. The first-of-its-kind technology allows the best of craft coffee to be recreated by anyone, anywhere in the world, with the touch of a button. Bellwether's community of roasters and growers are creating a better future for the entire coffee industry–one that is sustainable for the environment, equitable for farmers, and accessible to all communities. To date, Bellwether's fleet of roasters have reduced over 3 million pounds of carbon emissions from the coffee industry. For more information, visit bellwethercoffee.com and follow @bellwethercoffee on Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Bellwether Coffee

bellwethercoffee@powerdigital.com

Bellwether Coffee Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bellwether Coffee) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bellwether Coffee