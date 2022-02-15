Berlin's Urban Energy and Mobility Network (UEMN) invites players from New York for a joint session to explore "Economic Opportunities in the Mobility Sector"

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming webinar, "Economic opportunities in the Mobility Sector", February 23, 2022, is a place for exchange, networking and future-shaping. UEMN; an initiative that connects Berlin's ecosystem for sustainable energy and innovative mobility solutions with five international metropolitan regions including New York; will host this meeting together with the Berlin Business Office, USA (BBO) to ignite a discussion on current challenges and chances of this sector.

Berlin Business Office, USA (PRNewsfoto/Berlin Business Office, USA) (PRNewswire)

Representatives from relevant institutions from both cities can connect to discuss their respective mobility and transport systems. Due to climate change and regulatory reasons, cities are transforming fast, changing transportation habits for their inhabitants and cutting emissions for a whole new era of mobility and urban reality. Bringing together the most relevant players from Berlin and New York in the mobility and urban energy sector is in line with the mission of BBO to build bridges between Berlin and the U.S.

Besides the organizers and the invited speakers, the very core of Berlin's and New York's mobility ecosystem are expected at this webinar. The program begins with welcoming words from Sebastian Serafin, Deputy Director of BBO followed by Sebastian Ulm, Project Lead of Urban Energy & Mobility Network from Berlin. The New York side will give insights with Stacey Matlen, Director of Innovation Programs at Partnership for NYC on the most pressing urban challenges and point out best-practices to address these challenges. Robinson Hernandez, Managing Director of Urban Tech Hub New York will then speak on prospects for entrepreneurs and businesses.

Efforts are high on both sides of the Atlantic to reduce our overall carbon footprint and the EU might be the first continent with zero carbon emissions by 2050. These plans and possible achievements require a lot of change in our urban structures.

Meet us there and let's forge connections and create bridges for businesses for both countries together!

About Berlin Business Office, USA:

Berlin's first economic development office in the U.S. offers cost-free services that deliberately promote and strengthen Berlin's connectivity to the U.S. via supporting Berlin- and U.S.-based startups with their expansion plans in both directions and promoting Berlin's vibrant startup ecosystem.

Sebastian Serafin, Deputy Director

Berlin Business Office, USA

+1 646-939-0323

sserafin@berlinoffice-usa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berlin Business Office, USA; Berlin Business Office