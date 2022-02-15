BrokerTec Relative Value Curve Spread Trading Sets Single-Day and Weekly ADV Record

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTec, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in fixed income markets, today announced that Relative Value (RV) Curve spread trading achieved a single-day, volume record of $2.83 billion notional on February 10, and a weekly average daily notional volume (ADNV) record of $1.47 billion achieved during the week of February 7, 2022.

"In volatile markets, clients are increasingly turning to RV Curve to efficiently manage their risk along the curve – particularly in a week when the market had to digest higher-than-expected U.S. inflation numbers, 10-year note yields surpassing 2%, and the 30-year Treasury bond auction," said John Edwards, Global Head of BrokerTec. "Since their launch in March 2021, these products have received growing interest because they bridge liquidity across BrokerTec's central limit order book allowing clients to seamlessly trade benchmark curve spreads at tighter increments and without legging risk."

RV Curve allows clients to trade pre-defined cash U.S. Treasury benchmark spreads as a yield differential and in a single order for the first time. The tool offers 21 spreads, providing a full view of the relationships between 2-, 3-, 5-, 7- and 10-year Treasury notes and 20- and 30-year Treasury bonds.

For more information on RV Curve, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/rvcurve.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.

