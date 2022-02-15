Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

GMV for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 59.6% year over year to RMB 6,004.0 million ( US$ 942.2 million ) from RMB 3,762.5 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 72.0% year over year to RMB 5,483.5 million ( US$ 860.5 million ) from RMB 3,187.5 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Total number of orders fulfilled for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 63.1% year over year to 100.1 million from RMB 61.4 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Mr. Changlin Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, stated,

"In fact, Q4 was our best quarter since inception, marking year-over-year revenue growth of over 70% and significant efficiency optimization. In December, the overall Non-GAAP net loss margin narrowed to less than 13%, and Shanghai was fully profitable. At the end of Q4, we had RMB 5.2 billion in cash reserves. We are on the fast track of quality development, and we have sufficient cash to last us before full profitability in the near future.

Shanghai is the first city we entered and has continued innovating and iterating, constructing precedents and experiences for our nationwide operations. We have found the path to profitability in this city and expect the whole Yangtze River Delta to be the next, and the whole company will follow suit soon.

We have two firm beliefs: consumption upgrade and product capabilities being our primary growth driver. Many internet retailers adopt a low pricing strategy, and the idea of consumption downgrade has been widespread. However, we maintain strong confidence in the consumption upgrade trend for the younger generations, who pursue quality life, especially when it comes to food. Therefore, we are committed to meeting that need. In addition, in the internet industry, traffic operation was the core competitiveness in the first half of the game. As a result, several monopolistic traffic platforms were created with marketing activities such as the "Double 11" that marked the peak of traffic operation. But in the second half of the game, product capabilities that take us back to the nature of shopping are the primary driver of growth.

2021 has had its ups and downs, and 2022 is also destined to be extraordinary. We do not comment much on stock prices, but we agree with Benjamin Graham: the market was a voting machine in the short term but a weighing machine in the long run. In this sense, Dingdong is committed to building substance. Specifically, it is substantial to develop product capabilities, win over customers with quality products, develop a supply chain and physical R&D and processing capabilities, and invest long-term in infrastructure. On the contrary, focusing on traffic operations, price wars, retail platforms, or short-term profitability is trivial. Having a couple of champion products or marketing successes is of much less substance than striving for a better life for the customers in the long run.

Substantiality is what matters. It is our core competitiveness and will create long-term value. So let's be patient because time will tell."

Ms. Le Yu, Chief Strategy Officer of Dingdong, stated,

"Overall, we achieved solid revenue growth in Q4 and greatly optimized the operation efficiency with net loss narrowed substantially. As we advance, we will be committed to building robust product capabilities, making them our core strengths that drive Dingdong to meet the growing needs of the people for a better life.

Lastly, guidance for Q1 2022. Q1 is typically a slow season for the urban grocery market because of the Chinese New Year, which may lead to a decline in revenue on a sequential basis. In addition, the overtime labor costs incurred during the CNY may impact the fulfillment costs. Despite these factors, we still expect a small dip in the net loss and a substantial improvement of the operating cash outflow in Q1 from Q4 2021."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB 5,483.5 million (US$ 860.5 million), representing an increase of 72.0% from the same period of 2020, primarily driven by the robust growth in the Company's GMV.

Product Revenues were RMB 5,413 .9 million ( US$ 849 .6 million), an increase of 72.1% from RMB 3,145 .5 million in the same quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the increase in the number of orders.

Service Revenues were RMB 69 .6 million ( US$ 10 .9 million), an increase of 65.6% from RMB 42 .0 million in the same quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the increase in the number of customers subscribing to Dingdong membership.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB 6,523.2 million (US$ 1,023.6 million), an increase of 47.7% from RMB 4,415.8 million in the same quarter of 2020, with a detailed breakdown as below.

Cost of Goods Sold were RMB 3,964.8 million ( US$ 622 .2 million), an increase of 46.4% from RMB 2,707 .7 million in the same quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the increase in total revenue. Gross margin was 27.7%, significantly improved from 15.1% in the same quarter of 2020.

Fulfillment expenses were RMB 1,786 .3 million ( US$ 280 .3 million), an increase of 47.3% from RMB 1,212 .6 million in the same quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the increase in total revenues.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB 358 .0 million ( US$ 56 .2 million), an increase of 38.3% from RMB 258 .9 million in the same quarter of 2020, mainly due to the increased spending on sales and marketing activities to acquire new customers.

General and administrative expenses were RMB 129 .4 million ( US$ 20 .3 million), an increase of 22.9% from RMB 105 .3 million in the same quarter of 2020, mainly due to the increased business scale of the Company.

Product development expenses were RMB 284 .7 million ( US$ 44 .7 million), an increase of 117.0% from RMB 131 .2 million in the same quarter of 2020, mainly due to the increased investments in: i) the Company's supply chain system to further improve efficiency and reduce operating costs; ii) the agricultural technology to empower upstream partners.

Loss from operations was RMB 1,039.7 million (US$ 163.1 million), compared with operating loss of RMB 1,228.3 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Net loss was RMB 1,096.3 million (US$ 172.0 million), compared with net loss of RMB 1,245.5 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB 1,034.1 million (US$ 162.3 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB 1,238.8 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB 3.38 (US$ 0.53), compared with RMB 20.57 in the same quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, was RMB 3.19 (US$ 0.50), compared with RMB 20.47 in the same quarter of 2020. The weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used to compute the basic and diluted net loss per share and non-GAAP net loss per share was 64,908,700 in the fourth quarter of 2020. All the then outstanding convertible redeemable preferred shares were not included in the computation until July 2021 when converted into ordinary shares after the Company's IPO.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB 5,231.1 million (US$ 820.9 million) as of December 31, 2021, compared with RMB 2,382.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

Conference Call

Please visit Dingdong's Investor Relations website at https://ir.100.me on February 15, 2022 to view the earnings release and accompanying presentation prior to the conference call.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China providing users with fresh produce, meat and seafood, and other daily necessities through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. From its core product category of fresh groceries, Dingdong has expanded to provide other daily necessities to grow into a leading one-stop online shopping destination in China for consumers to make purchases for their daily lives. At the same time, Dingdong is working to modernize China's traditional agricultural supply chain through standardization and digitalization, empowering upstream farms and suppliers to make their production more efficient and tailored to actual demand.

For more information, please visit: www.100.me.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, non-GAAP fulfillment expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges and do not correlate to any operating activity trends. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of industry peers and may not be comparable with their non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 6.3726 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2021 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





As of





December

31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December

31, 2021





RMB



RMB



US$











(Unaudited)

ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents



1,376,153





662,768





104,003

Restricted cash



74,295





7,664





1,203

Short-term investments



1,006,245





4,568,346





716,873

Accounts receivable, net



38,805





191,519





30,054

Amounts due from related parties



10,100





-





-

Inventories



386,431





537,472





84,341

Advance to suppliers



37,133





86,711





13,607

Prepayments and other current assets



97,878





461,843





72,472



























Total current assets



3,027,040





6,516,323





1,022,553

Non-current assets:























Property and equipment, net



272,691





472,371





74,125

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,503,222





2,245,571





352,379

Other non-current assets



121,459





185,793





29,156



























Total non-current assets



1,897,372





2,903,735





455,660



























TOTAL ASSETS



4,924,412





9,420,058





1,478,213



























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) /EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Accounts payable



1,579,948





2,058,624





323,043

Customer advances and deferred revenue



140,404





243,480





38,207

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



857,738





653,261





102,511

Salary and welfare payable



136,960





244,740





38,405

Operating lease liabilities, current



594,787





969,494





152,135

Short-term borrowings



1,234,522





3,121,046





489,760

Current portion of long-term borrowings



86,500





57,875





9,082

Warrant liabilities



108,160





-





-



























Total current liabilities



4,739,019





7,348,520





1,153,143

Non-current liabilities:























Long-term borrowings



58,375





-





-

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



871,685





1,244,096





195,226

Other non-current liabilities



-





69,373





10,886



























Total non-current liabilities



930,060





1,313,469





206,112



























TOTAL LIABILITIES



5,669,079





8,661,989





1,359,255





























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS — (Continued) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





As of





December

31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2021





RMB



RMB



US$











(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)/EQUITY (CONTINUED)

















































Mezzanine equity:























Redeemable convertible preferred shares



5,174,910





-





-

Redeemable noncontrolling interests



-





30,000





4,708



























TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY



5,174,910





30,000





4,708



























Shareholders' (deficit)/equity:























Ordinary shares



1





4





1

Additional paid-in capital



151,657





13,685,062





2,147,485

Treasury stock



-





(7,042)





(1,105)

Accumulated deficit



(6,048,274)





(12,765,713)





(2,003,219)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(22,961)





(184,242)





(28,912)



























TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)/EQUITY



(5,919,577)





728,069





114,250



























TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)/EQUITY



4,924,412





9,420,058





1,478,213





























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended

December 31,





2020



2021



2021





RMB



RMB



US$





(Unaudited)

Revenues:







Product revenues



3,145,452





5,413,928





849,563

Service revenues



42,024





69,594





10,921



























Total revenues



3,187,476





5,483,522





860,484

Operating costs and expenses:







Cost of goods sold



(2,707,696)





(3,964,800)





(622,164)

Fulfillment expenses



(1,212,625)





(1,786,262)





(280,303)

Sales and marketing expenses



(258,894)





(357,971)





(56,173)

Product development expenses



(131,219)





(284,740)





(44,682)

General and administrative expenses



(105,340)





(129,417)





(20,309)



























Total operating costs and expenses



(4,415,774)





(6,523,190)





(1,023,631)



























Loss from operations



(1,228,298)





(1,039,668)





(163,147)

Interest income



5,087





12,167





1,909

Interest expenses



(9,431)





(25,975)





(4,076)

Other income



8,965





15,130





2,375

Other expenses



(17,254)





(48,620)





(7,630)

Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities



(4,592)





-





-



























Loss before income tax



(1,245,523)





(1,086,966)





(170,569)



























Income tax expenses



-





(9,373)





(1,471)



























Net loss



(1,245,523)





(1,096,339)





(172,040)



























Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred shares



(89,659)





-





-



























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



(1,335,182)





(1,096,339)





(172,040)





























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended

December 31,





2020



2021



2021





RMB



RMB



US$





(Unaudited)

Net loss per share:























Basic and diluted



(20.57)





(3.38)





(0.53)

Weighted average common shares outstanding used in net loss per

share computation



64,908,700





324,708,900





324,708,900

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:























Foreign currency translation adjustments



(23,165)





(99,105)





(15,551)



























Comprehensive loss



(1,268,688)





(1,195,444)





(187,591)



























Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred shares



(89,659)





-





-



























Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



(1,358,347)





(1,195,444)





(187,591)





























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





For the three months ended

December 31,





2020



2021



2021





RMB



RMB



US$





(Unaudited)

Net cash used in operating activities



(922,408)





(1,761,736)





(276,455)

Net cash used in investing activities



(336,820)





(1,058,287)





(166,068)

Net cash generated from financing activities



787,091





413,536





64,893

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted

cash



(51,206)





(27,197)





(4,268)



























Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(523,343)





(2,433,684)





(381,898)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the

period



1,973,791





3,104,116





487,104



























Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period



1,450,448





670,432





105,206





























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended



December 31,



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

US$



(Unaudited) Net loss



(1,245,523)



(1,096,339)



(172,040) Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



6,740



62,287



9,774



















Non-GAAP net loss



(1,238,783)



(1,034,052)



(162,266)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



(1,335,182)



(1,096,339)



(172,040) Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



6,740



62,287



9,774



















Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



(1,328,442)



(1,034,052)



(162,266)



















Net loss per share:

















Basic and diluted



(20.57)



(3.38)



(0.53) Add: share-based compensation expenses



0.10



0.19



0.03 Non-GAAP net loss per share:





































Basic and diluted



(20.47)



(3.19)



(0.50)



















(1) Share-based compensation expenses are recognized as follows:











































For the three months ended



December 31,



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

US$



(Unaudited) Fulfillment expenses



1,674



11,981



1,880 Sales and marketing expenses



314



6,246



980 Product development expenses



2,295



28,075



4,406 General and administrative expenses



2,457



15,985



2,508



















Total



6,740



62,287



9,774

DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

The following tables set forth a breakdown of our operating expenses, share-based compensation expense and

operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses by function for the periods indicated.





For the three months ended



December 31,



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

US$



(Unaudited) Operating expenses:

















Fulfillment expenses



1,212,625



1,786,262



280,303 Sales and marketing expenses



258,894



357,971



56,173 Product development expenses



131,219



284,740



44,682 General and administrative expenses



105,340



129,417



20,309



















Total operating expenses



1,708,078



2,558,390



401,467



















Share-based compensation expenses:

















Fulfillment expenses



1,674



11,981



1,880 Sales and marketing expenses



314



6,246



980 Product development expenses



2,295



28,075



4,406 General and administrative expenses



2,457



15,985



2,508



















Total share-based compensation expenses



6,740



62,287



9,774



















Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation

expenses:

















Fulfillment expenses



1,210,951



1,774,281



278,423 Sales and marketing expenses



258,580



351,725



55,193 Product development expenses



128,924



256,665



40,276 General and administrative expenses



102,883



113,432



17,801



















Total operating expenses excluding share-based compensation

expenses:



1,701,338



2,496,103



391,693

