InterTech Announces Apps Deal with Cumulus

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterTech Media, LLC , a global leader in digital content management announced today that it will provide its advanced set of mobile Sports Apps to Cumulus Media for 23 of their sports format radio stations.

InterTech's OneCMS™ provides one dashboard to publish content everywhere your audience is: websites, apps, voice skills, and social media. Our advanced Mobile Apps include geo-fencing, push alerts, mobile check-in, user generated content (UGC), listen live and podcasting, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

InterTech Apps are integrated with Google Ad Manager and Admob for revenue generation. The OneCMS App Manager allows partners to change key features, content, advertising, and the look and feel of their apps all from one interface.

InterTech's Sports Apps build on our established platform of advanced apps to add features and capabilities that fit the broad needs of sports content providers. The sports audience is a highly engaged, super-user and deserves an app experience that matches their passion. Exceeding the expected level of engagement results in higher revenue for brands that utilize OneCMS apps.

InterTech Media is the leading provider of digital tools to the broadcast industry having launched more than 5,500 Internet 'presences' for leading media companies. Our products include website design and hosting, mobile applications, podcasting, smart speaker skills, advanced ad trafficking, user-interaction tools, video streaming, and digital revenue products.

For more information contact Harry Fisher, hjf@intertechmedia.com 203-569-2002.

