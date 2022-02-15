Iris® Powered by Generali Announces Rebrand and New Office Opening

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance today announced that the Global Identity and Cyber Protection business unit of Generali Global Assistance has begun to operate as Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris") while the entity is maintaining its current legal name, Generali Global Assistance, Inc. The rebrand was finalized at the end of January, Iris has also moved its global headquarters to a LEED-certified building in the West End of Washington D.C.

The rebrand to Iris® Powered by Generali creates a clear distinction between Iris's identity and cyber protection platform and GGA's other more insurance-based offerings. Users of Iris will notice minimal changes to the Iris On Watch® platform which will continue providing users with 24/7 support and best-in-class monitoring services that help protect the personal information of those using the platform around the globe.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris, concluded, "Our new office will be a great place to start our journey as Iris® Powered by Generali, especially as we continually look to enhance our offerings and accelerate our global expansion. Our new identity will allow us to further solidify the industry-leading nature of our Iris On Watch® platform and ensure that customers understand the unique differentiators between our offerings and those offered by other members of our group. We will continue providing the same great service our customers are already used to while continuing to grow under this new brand."

The headquarters has the capacity for over 200 employees with Iris' hybrid smart working environment, including the members of the marketing, business development, and resolution teams, with further expansion planned among the product, technology, and account management teams. This added support will allow Iris to continue to serve its global client base along with a full team of identity theft resolution experts that will be both trained and based out of the newly established headquarters.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented on the news, "We are happy for members of the Iris team as they grow their reputation and standing as one of the top identity and cybersecurity protection solutions. This name change will help distinguish their unique offerings from the other insurance and assistance services that we offer. It's even better that they'll be able to undertake this journey in a new office as they look to further establish their foothold in the region."

Iris is a B2B2C global care company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people available 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Today, understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

