Marco's Pizza® Tops Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service 2022 List

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, has earned a spot on Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service in 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Alongside companies like Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out Burger, Marco's is proud to have earned a spot on this year's ranking. The leading pizza franchise is committed to the importance of exceptional customer service by prioritizing a People-First approach to business and a promise of Hospitality Always - designed to ensure a superior guest experience, every time.

"As a brand that strives to exceed our guests' expectations every day, I could not be prouder of our franchisees and team members who are the ones truly deserving of this recognition," said Steve Seyferth, SVP and Chief Experience Officer at Marco's Pizza. "While tech and innovation reign supreme in today's era, this is a reminder that we must not lose sight of human connection, emotion, and empathy as it relates to the guest experience. There's a delicate balance that we'll continue to strive toward as we prioritize and invest in the guest experience, ultimately playing a critical role in driving consumers to continuously choose Marco's."

Marco's recently recognized it's Wixom, MI store with a celebratory event for achieving four-straight quarters of five-star gold ranking through Tell Marco's, the brand's online guest feedback survey. Franchisee Randy Kashat credits this achievement to his passionate team who goes above and beyond to deliver an exceptional product while truly taking care of customers.

"We are honored to have achieved four-straight quarters of five-star guest experience ratings," said Kashat. "My team works very hard to provide an exceptional guest experience. Sometimes that means remaking a pizza, giving customers a credit for their next visit, or letting them have a pizza at no charge. We aim to raise the bar when it comes to customer service and as a leader, to me, that's all about empowering your team and setting a great example."

Marco's closely monitors its customer service metrics as it aims to make continuous improvements. Notably, the brand saw an impressive rise in 'Friendliness of Staff' year-over-year. This comes on the heels of Marco's Passion for Primo employee engagement initiative that incorporates coaching and training, store-level culture enhancements, and employee satisfaction feedback.

As a result, customers have taken note, as one survey respondent stated, "I am so impressed with the great customer service and wonderful product Marco's Pizza delivers on a regular basis. For staff to remember me by name is even more exceptional! The best pizza, salads and customer service can always be experienced at Marco's Pizza!"

Complementing its People-First approach to business, Marco's is investing millions of dollars in technology innovations through the next few years as it grows to become the fourth largest brand in pizza. The brand is exploring technologies that create better customer and employee experiences while helping to improve store-level profitability at the same time.

With customer service helping drive store-level profitability, the Top 50% of Marco's franchised stores generated $1,059,574 AUV for 2020*. For more information on Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit www.marcos.com/franchising or call 866-731-8209.

ABOUT NEWSWEEK'S AMERICA'S BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE LIST METHODOLOGY

America's Best Customer Service brands were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 25,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family as well as assess brands in the following areas: quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. A total of 160,000 customer evaluations were collected. The results provided information about brick & mortar, online retailers, and service providers from 161 categories.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Marco's Pizza is America's Most Loved and Most Trusted Pizza Brand, according to the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,000 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 2 in the Pizza category on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 "Franchise 500" ranking, and No. 4 in the Fastest Growing category on Restaurant Business' 2021 "Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains" ranking. Other recent accolades include a first-time presence on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 42 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured five consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Based on the Average Unit Volume of the top 50% of our Franchised Stores for fiscal year 2020. Based on fiscal year 2020, 142 of 369 Franchised Stores in the category (38%) met or exceeded this average. This information appears in Item 19 of our 2021 FDD – please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

