Miami-Dade County Selects CSS IMPACT Financial Ecosystem Cloud as its Credit & Collections Management Platform

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade County Finance Department selects CSS IMPACT Financial Cloud Ecosystem as its "NextGen" Credit & Collections Management Platform, "IMPACT | HD 2.0". CSS, Inc., the developers of "IMPACT | HD 2.0", is the leading provider of "NextGen" Cloud Financial Ecosystems & Collections Platforms with its fully integrated omnichannel digital engagement subsystems that include AI (Artificial Intelligence) Voice Agent bots, Text & Email digital engagement broadcasters, ACD Dialer, with voice & chat bots communicating in a human-like natural language format that will answer common questions, respond to incoming chats & texts, take & negotiate payments, verify consumers, and much more - specifically catering to government as well as private enterprises within the financial services sector.

CSS's cloud Collections Ecosystem platform removes prohibitive costs in acquiring "NextGen" omnichannel Credit and Debt management technology allowing system administrators to automate & improve critical day-to-day processes. Metropolitan Municipalities, such as the City & County of San Francisco, the county of Santa Clara (home of Silicon Valley), and now Miami-Dade County, are all leveraging CSS's Financial Cloud technology to deliver a centralized enterprise system with built-in business-ready automation along with a frictionless "Digital First" customer engagement platform while efficiently streamlining the County's workforce resources, enhancing its focus on revenue management strategies & customer care.

Miami-Dade is a growing tech-hub, ranging from entrepreneurial tech startups, regional businesses, and Fortune 500 companies. The local industry encompasses businesses engaged in the following sectors: digital media, logistics technology, data centers, back-office support technology, simulation technology, mobile applications, computational science technology, and tourism technology. In keeping with this fast-moving industry, professionals take advantage of the increasing number of networking events and conferences that bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and support professionals seeking to capitalize on new products and services.

The County's selection of CSS cloud-based Collections financial ecosystem platform aligns with its commitment to invoke next-gen digital-first technology and processes to improve service to its citizens.

"CSS is truly honored to have been selected by the County of Miami-Dade for the implementation of our "NextGen" digital-first Collections Financial Ecosystem. The CSS IMPACT Financial Ecosystem will enable the County to leverage our suite of credit & debt management automation tools to streamline business processes effectively and transparently, while providing a digital customer service experience to its citizens. We are extremely excited about this partnership, and we are looking forward to a long-term relationship with Miami-Dade County," said Carl A. Briganti, President of CSS, Inc.

About Miami-Dade County - Finance Department

Miami-Dade County is the seventh most populous county in the United States with an estimated population of 2.7 million people. It is also Florida's third-largest county in terms of land area, with 1,946 square miles. The county seat is Miami, the principal city in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County is one of the three counties in South Florida that make up the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area.

One of Miami-Dade County's strategic advantages is the NAP of the Americas, one of the world's few Tier-1 network access points and a high-speed connection for data, voice and video traffic throughout the Americas and Europe. Other data centers include Telefonica USA, ColoHouse, QTS and Miami Data Vault.

For more information, please visit https://www.miamidade.gov

About CSS, Inc.

CSS is a leading provider of end-to-end cloud Financial Ecosystem platforms & Contact Center solutions with a focus on "Ai" (Artificial Intelligence) machine learning Digital Consumer Engagement with built-in conversional AI virtual agents that can accept payments, negotiate & answer common questions for enterprises that generate & manage mass receivables, payments, recoveries & revenues. By delivering cognitive cloud Financial Ecosystems technology, CSS helps municipalities and enterprises improve and automate all their daily financial processes, consumer engagement & business processes. For more information, download our brochure at http://brochure.cssimpact.com or visit us http://www.cssimpact.com or call 877.277.4621.

