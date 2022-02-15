New Data Evaluating ImpediMed's SOZO® Digital Health Platform to Assess Bone in Cancer Patients to be Presented at 39th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif. and BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD), a medical technology company that uses bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technology to generate powerful data to maximize patient health is pleased to announce an abstract comparing concurrent measures using ImpediMed's SOZO® Digital Health Platform and dual x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) for assessing bone mineral content in cancer patients was accepted for poster presentation at the 39th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference on 3-6 March 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida, USA.

The abstract, titled, "The Routine Use of Bioimpedance Spectroscopy Measurements in the Clinic as a Surrogate for Bone Mineral Content in Oncology Patients: Practical Application of the SOZO Device," analyzes data collected using both SOZO and DXA in healthy participants and cancer patients.

The Miami Breast Cancer Conference draws the multidisciplinary cancer care team for in-depth discussion about current topics and technologies for breast cancer care. The poster will be presented to registered attendees in-person and online. Abstracts will be published online following the conference in the journal Oncology.

"The Miami Breast Cancer Conference is run by leaders in breast cancer care from every oncology specialty," commented Richard Carreon, Managing Director and CEO of ImpediMed. "This is the ideal venue to present the new data evaluating SOZO to assess changes in bone in cancer patients during and after treatment. We continue to stay focused on lymphedema in the near term while exploring new ways to use SOZO in caring for cancer patients as part of our long-term oncology growth strategy."

Expanding the use of SOZO to help care for cancer patients is central to ImpediMed's growth strategy in the oncology marketplace. Lymphedema provides a strong entry point for adoption of SOZO into oncology practices. Developing new indications creates opportunity to expand SOZO utilization by placing additional SOZO devices and adding new licenses to existing devices. New indications also support the strategy for building large corporate accounts, many of which have interest in co-development and regulatory clearance for new ways to use SOZO to benefit their cancer patients and improve health economics.

There are 16.9 million cancer survivors in the US and approximately 32 million worldwide. The majority of survivors are women with early-stage breast cancers and men with nonmetastatic prostate cancers. These patients frequently receive hormonal manipulation therapies that can significantly impact their bone mineral content. These patients have a higher risk bone fractures potentially leading to hospitalization and death.

About SOZO Digital Health Platform

SOZO, the world's most advanced, noninvasive bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) device, delivers a precise snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition in less than 30 seconds. Using ImpediMed's BIS technology, SOZO measures 256 unique data points over a wide spectrum of frequencies from 3 kHz to 1000 kHz. Results are available immediately online for easy data access and sharing across an entire healthcare system. The FDA-cleared, CE-marked and ARTG-listed digital health platform aids in the early detection of secondary lymphedema, provides fluid status for patients living with heart failure, and can be used to monitor and maintain overall health – all on a single device.

For more information, visit: www.impedimed.com.

About ImpediMed

Founded in Brisbane, Australia, with US headquarters and European operations, ImpediMed is a global medical technology company using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to generate powerful data to maximize patient health. ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including SOZO for multiple indications – heart failure, lymphedema, and protein calorie malnutrition – that is sold in select markets globally. Visit www.impedimed.com.

