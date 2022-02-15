Paint the Town - New Daytona Beach Mural Trail

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For art lovers, the Daytona Beach area offers museums and galleries that provide opportunities to see and experience a variety of artistic styles and cater to a broad range of artistic tastes. Visitors to the area can take in outdoor artworks too — because in Daytona Beach and some of the surrounding cities and towns, there are a number of beautiful murals that line the streets.

With 18 murals, and growing, the Daytona Beach Mural Trail is painting the town.

With 18 murals (and growing) sprinkled throughout the region along the Daytona Beach Mural Trail, chances are visitors won't have to venture far to take in one of these public displays of art. Here are some of the highlights that can be found in the Daytona Beach area:

BEACHSIDE

Crabby Joe's — Found on the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach, this popular oceanfront (or, more accurately, over-the-ocean) seafood restaurant serves up fresh catches daily. Visitors can also catch fish-out-of-water scenes on its exterior walls, which are adorned with a mural depicting marine creatures such as sharks, alligators, pelicans and crabs grabbing their favorite libations and a bite to eat at a beachside tiki bar.

Boondocks — This restaurant found just south of Daytona Beach in Wilbur by the Sea specializes in fresh seafood, offers splendid views of the Halifax River, and sits just blocks from the Atlantic Ocean.

Crabby's Oceanside — This Daytona Beach seafood restaurant is a great place to take in some amazing ocean views, along with some of the ocean's tastiest, fresh-caught bounty. It's also a great place to take in a magnificent mural sporting a beach scene that celebrates the "World's Most Famous Beach" while incorporating its surf- and speed-soaked history.

On Main Street, you can see a pair of all-American murals, including a huge, waving-in-the-wind American flag on an exterior wall at Neptune's Sports Pub and a scene depicting an oceanfront Harley-Davidson with a bald eagle flying overhead on the wall outside the Biker's Pride clothing outlet.

DOWNTOWN

In downtown Daytona Beach while strolling in the Beach Street area, keep an eye out for art. Murals can be found in a number of spots here, including:

In the alley running alongside the Ichi Ni San Thai-Japanese Fusion restaurant, where a colorful sun, an out-of-this world planetary scene and sharks swimming through a (presumably) underwater forest adorn an exterior wall

Along Myrtle Avenue, where a goddess holding a sun in her hand stands alongside a night scene depicting a swan flying past a full moon, a silhouetted unicorn and an onlooking eye in the sky

On the side of the Warren Harding Building, where what looks like a box of animal crackers holds fanciful creatures such as a jackalope, a unicorn, an Ewok from the Star Wars series and a Luck Dragon from The Never Ending Story.

AROUND TOWN

Two murals can be found at ONE DAYTONA, the area's newest shopping/dining/entertainment complex located directly across the street from the world-famous Daytona International Speedway at the north entrance to The Daytona hotel. The first depicts a beach scene filled with sun-seekers, surfers, and on-the-sand drivers. The other depicts the evolution of racing from the sands of Daytona Beach to the track at Daytona International Speedway.

Ormond Beach - murals abound downtown including an exterior wall of Frame of Mind, an exterior wall at 31 Supper Club restaurant and lounge that boasts an unmistakable 1930s speakeasy vibe, Grind Gastropub and Kona Tiki Bar, offering an array of fine food and drink, is home to some magnificent murals, and across the street, Ormond Garage has a mural on its back outdoor patio that offers a glimpse into the area's earliest automotive history going back to the 1900s.

More information about these and other murals is in the Ultimate Daytona Beach Trail Guide, your guide to the most beloved car-, craft- and culture-themed attractions, iconic places and photo-worthy spots in the Daytona Beach area.

