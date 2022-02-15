PITTSBURGH WELCOMES NEW FIRST ASCENT CLIMBING GYM, OPENING FEBRUARY 26 AT STATION SQUARE

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Ascent Climbing and Fitness announced that its new indoor rock climbing and fitness facility is set to open on February 26 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. FA's newest location, FA Station Square, joins the redevelopment of the Station Square Freight House, bringing new restaurants, retail shops and experiences to one of Pittsburgh's favorite destinations. The new 30,000 square foot facility will house 10,000 square feet of world-class bouldering terrain, two dedicated yoga studios, and a full fitness gym wrapped in the unique architecture and history of the Freight House.

"We're thrilled to join Station Square with FA's first location in Pittsburgh," said Jon Shepard, FA co-founder and director of business development. "We believe in creating spaces that inspire and connect people, and we know our members and guests will appreciate Station Square's amenities, with unique dining, entertainment, easy accessibility and parking. We're excited to introduce you to our unique blend of fitness and fun, and show Pittsburgh an unforgettable climbing experience."

The Station Square gym, FA's first in Pittsburgh, will offer beginners and experienced climbers alike the world-class climbing experience that FA is known for, with a full range of bouldering terrain and features to help climbers of all ability levels explore a wide variety of climbing styles.

In addition to climbing walls, FA Station Square will offer a one-stop shop for all your fitness needs, including a full fitness gym and yoga program, locker rooms with showers and key code lockers, and a climbing gear pro shop. The fitness area will include professional-grade cardio and training equipment, as well as group fitness classes and two yoga studios hosting more than 30 yoga classes per week. Free WiFi and plenty of social hangout space round out the amenities.

"We're on a mission to share our love of climbing with everyone, and I'd say what really makes us stand out is the atmosphere we work to create for our members and guests," said Dan Bartz, co-founder and marketing director for FA. "We craft spaces where all are welcome to experience adventure, explore movement, connect with others, and have fun. Best of all, anybody can enjoy climbing, no matter your age or ability level. Climbers as young as 3 and as old as 75 climb regularly at FA gyms, and climbing is an activity you can enjoy as a family, with friends, alongside your spouse or significant other, and with people you just met at the gym."

Visitors to FA Station Square can purchase a Day Pass to access all amenities and rent climbing gear if they don't have their own. Monthly, Annual and Family Memberships will also be available, as well as climbing classes for youth and adults, birthday party and corporate event packages, group fitness programs, and personal training.

To celebrate the grand opening, FA Station Square is hosting special events and deals for new climbers:

faclimbing.com/HardHatTourPGH to sign up for a tour. Join First Ascent for a Hard Hat Tour to get an early, pre-opening look at the gym. Staff will show you around the new climbing walls, answer questions, and provide exclusive, pre-opening bonuses only available during a tour. Head toto sign up for a tour.

February 26 – follow FA on social media (Instagram: @faclimbingpittsburgh; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FAClimbingStationSquare ) to see which gift cards new members will receive. In addition, the first 99 people to grab a Pre-opening Membership will receive a limited edition, custom-numbered FA Station Square t-shirt. These t-shirts are in limited supply, so sign up today to receive your first official FA Station Square apparel: faclimbing.com/ Pittsburgh /pre-opening-membership-sale . Customers who purchase their Pre-Opening Membership early will get exclusive access to the facility before it opens to the public. In addition, FA is offering special bonus gift cards from businesses in the area each week until– follow FA on social media (Instagram: @faclimbingpittsburgh; Facebook:) to see which gift cards new members will receive. In addition, the first 99 people to grab a Pre-opening Membership will receive a limited edition, custom-numbered FA Station Square t-shirt. These t-shirts are in limited supply, so sign up today to receive your first official FA Station Square apparel:

For more information about FA Station Square, please visit faclimbing.com/pittsburgh.

About FA Climbing & Fitness

FA Climbing & Fitness creates world-class indoor climbing gyms with a mission to share our love of climbing with everyone, connect people through movement, and create welcoming, uplifting spaces that strengthen minds, bodies and communities. Built by climbers for climbers of all ability levels, FA currently operates five gym locations in Illinois, with more locations under development. Each location regularly hosts climbing classes for youth and adults to help you grow as a climber, climbing competitions to test your skills, and fun events that bring the community together. Our locations also feature a full schedule of yoga classes in a dedicated studio space, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, and experienced, friendly staff who can guide you on your first ascent. Let's climb!

For more information, visit faclimbing.com .

Media Contact:

Allie Koupus

262-957-6020

akuopus@purposebrand.com

