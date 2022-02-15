Real Estate Technology Leader SentriLock Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Carrier Global / Supra

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriLock, LLC , the leading real estate lockbox, showing service, and experience management solution provider, today announced that it has filed a lawsuit against Supra parent company Carrier Global, alleging patent infringement on certain aspects of SentriLock owned lockbox technology.

The plaintiff is suing Carrier Global for knowingly copying SentriLock's patented technology, and subsequently commercializing it. Over the past 6 years, SentriLock has advised Supra of the infringement but Supra persisted in continuing to use SentriLock's IP in its products. SentriLock has now filed this lawsuit to put an end to Carrier's infringement, and to recover damages caused by Carrier's willful misappropriation of SentriLock's technology.

The patents in question are United States Patent No. 7,949,541, issued on May 24, 2011, and United States Patent No. 8,606,589, which was issued on December 10, 2013.

"Innovation in the real estate technology sector takes capital and time - and it's the foundation of our commitment to the industry," said SentriLock Founder and President Scott Fisher. "If Supra is permitted to profit from patents that it does not own, a chilling message will be sent to others in the industry that this illegal activity is acceptable, and that investments in innovation may not be able to be recouped by companies like ours who heavily invest in improving technology for our customers. We are hopeful that SentriLock will prevail in the court of law and ensure REALTORS receive the full benefit afforded through NAR's ownership of SentriLock."

As a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS® – America's largest trade association representing more than 1.4 million members – SentriLock

is one of the most trusted solution providers in the real estate industry.

For more information, visit www.sentrilock.com .

