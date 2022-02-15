Two Arrive Logistics Team Members Receive Prestigious Industry Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics, a multimodal transportation and technology company, announced today that Tony Hammonds, Executive Vice President, Business Strategy, and Mitch Mazzaro, Director of Temp-Controlled Solutions, were named winners of the 2022 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain.

The Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. Hammonds, who has been with Arrive Logistics for more than 7 years, also won the award in 2021. He works closely with carriers, providing expertise that helps them efficiently move produce, meat, seafood, dairy and nursery freight. Mazzaro, who joined Arrive Logistics in 2016, focuses on developing new business, using his deep understanding of customer needs and cold chain complexity to create innovative solutions. Both Hammonds and Mazzaro work closely with shippers to create custom solutions that service some of the most sensitive shipments in the country.

"Behind every great company is an even greater leader. And, the supply chain leaders receiving this award are no exception," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Within the last 18 months or so, the cold food chain has seen a lot of rock stars rise to the occasion. These rock stars developed platforms, integrated automation and led teams through disruption after disruption. They've helped their companies pivot and adapt, and continue to do so with grace, agility, flexibility and resilience. These rock stars are strong in so many ways. Congratulations to the true rock stars of the supply chain, who continue to keep the cold food chain moving."

"Both Tony and Mitch have played a critical role in building a team that is laser-focused on the many nuances of time-sensitive freight", said Jason Zwirkoski, Chief Revenue Officer at Arrive Logistics. "Leading by example, Tony and Mitch embody Arrive's differentiator of remaining customer-obsessed and consistently leverage their extensive industry experience to ensure our team exceeds the expectations of our partners."

Hammonds, Mazzaro and other recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Jan/Feb 2022 print issue as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com. Go to www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics' awards. To find out more about Arrive Logistics, please visit www.arrivelogistics.com.

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,500 employees, 4,000 customers, and 50,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the 3PL industry, having surpassed $1.6 billion in 2021 revenue.

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain.

