UNIQ TMS HELPS EASE SUPPLY CHAIN WOES

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIQ TMS is helping freight and logistics companies ease supply chain woes by getting paid faster with their new driver-facing app, UNIQ Driver.

Driver back on the road with the UNIQ Driver App (PRNewswire)

Freight & logistics companies ease supply chain woes, getting paid faster with their new driver-facing app, UNIQ Driver.

Until now, companies were using patch-work apps for document transfers, but they did not directly integrate with industry payment and processing systems. This meant that companies often waited weeks to get paid, rather than being able to invoice and collect payment efficiently.

These communication delays between drivers on the road and their home office can add up to thousands of dollars in lost revenue annually, compounding the cash flow problems that some trucking companies face.

In fact, MIT researchers told Congress in November 2021 that trucking fleets are losing 40% of their driving, or earning, hours every day. Outdated modes of communication are one of the many hidden causes of trucking company revenue loss.

The UNIQ Driver App helps companies save time and accurately navigate hours of service within FMCSA guidelines. "Drivers shouldn't be waiting around for the next load and dispatchers shouldn't have to scroll through multiple windows to find an available driver to take a load," Logistics Technology Advisor Terry Ivanov said. "Our app makes the process happen in minutes, not hours."

With the UNIQ Driver App, dispatchers and drivers can get loads scheduled and planned efficiently in a fraction of the time. Here's how:

View available hours of service and nearby drivers, then send them a load assignment notification with all the details they need

Keep track of detention times with CHECK IN and CHECK OUT updates, helping you accurately plan for upcoming loads

Use in-app document scanning to send dispatchers important documents like BOL/POD, receipts, scale tickets, and more to process invoices faster

Keep track of past, current, and future orders to plan ahead accordingly

The UNIQ Driver app is a free extension of the UNIQ TMS platform. UNIQ TMS is a user-friendly transportation management system that helps companies make better decisions and manage their business in less time. UNIQ TMS allows trucking and logistics companies to manage everything all in one place, including load planning, accounting, safety, maintenance, and driver records with powerful, insightful reporting.

"We believe that technology should make your life easier," said Terry Ivanov. "That's why we help you along the way, simplifying the implementation process."

Here's what our customers have to say: "We've used a few different software apps, but UNIQ TMS has a more global approach," said Anton of Route One. "The app is easy to navigate and I don't need to use any other apps on the side because this TMS has it all."

The UNIQ Driver app launched after years of development with robust customer and supply chain insights. To learn more go to www.uniqtms.com or email us sales@uniqtms.com .

Utech is a next-generation technology company that helps trucking and logistics companies reimagine their business for the digital age.

Utechcorp

Sharon Rice

sharon.rice@utechcorp.com

Login screen for UNIQ Driver App (PRNewswire)

UNIQ TMS logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Utech Inc