Vanessa Kanu Appointed to Manulife's Board of Directors

TORONTO , Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife today announced that Vanessa Kanu has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2022.

Ms. Kanu is a seasoned finance professional with over 20 years of business experience. Having held progressively senior roles throughout her career, Vanessa Kanu currently serves as global CFO at TELUS International, responsible for finance operations, including accounting, treasury, taxation, planning and analysis and reporting. She is a Chartered Accountant in Canada (CICA), a Certified Public Accountant in the United States (Illinois), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW). Ms Kanu is active in her local community and serves on the Board of Directors of the Ottawa Hospital Foundation.

"Vanessa Kanu's expertise in public company finance and her extensive leadership experience will be extremely valuable in supporting the effective oversight of Manulife's strategy and operations," said John Cassaday, Chair of the Board of Directors, Manulife. "We are delighted to welcome her to our Board."

Ms. Kanu joins the Manulife Board's Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

