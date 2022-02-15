Yankee Candle Celebrates the Start of Spring with Sakura Blossom Festival Collection New Signature Fragrances Bring Optimism and Renewal into Homes This Season

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., the leader in home fragrance, announces the launch of its new Sakura Blossom Festival Collection – a globally-inspired lineup of four new and complex spring fragrances housed in Yankee Candle® Signature vessels with hand-illustrated labels. Yankee Candle® fragrance experts were inspired by the optimism and renewal experienced during the Japanese Sakura Blossom Festival and designed the collection to bring those feelings into homes this spring.

"As we developed the Spring 2022 collection, we were transfixed by images of the Japanese Sakura Blossom Festival and inspired to showcase the beauty and tradition of this time-honored event through our fragrances. Now, we can't wait to finally share this collection with our Yankee Candle fans," said Anna Whitton, VP of Marketing for the Yankee Candle Company, Inc. "We invite you to experience the refreshing frame of mind that the festival invokes, from stunning cherry blossoms to illuminated paper lanterns and serene tea gardens, and to celebrate the first signs of Spring with friends and family."

The Sakura Blossom Festival Collection features artisanal fragrance-inspired labels, natural fiber wicks, and essential oils mixed into a premium soy-wax blend. The collection includes four new Yankee Candle® fragrances for consumers to enjoy, featuring aromas inspired by Japanese culture and the annual Sakura Blossom Festival. The fragrances include:

Sakura Blossom Festival : Sitting under the blooming cherry trees, enjoy the sweet bouquet of rose and freesia during the Sakura Blossom Festival.

Majestic Mt. Fuji : Enjoy the fresh mountain air and a cool breeze off the water — carrying notes of dewy pear and coconut water — as you gaze upon the iconic mountain backdrop to the cherry blossoms.

Mango Ice Cream : Enjoy a refreshing treat of juicy, sliced mango and vanilla cream during a picnic party under the cherry blossoms.

Sweet Plum Sake: The perfect end to a day of celebration – sake infused with the delicate sweetness of plum, finished with raspberries.

Yankee Candle fans can add to their celebration by incorporating past seasonal fragrances from the Yankee Candle® Signature Collection into their homes to welcome in the scents of spring. Tried and true Signature Collection fragrances include Lilac Blossoms, Pink SandsTM, Fresh Cut Roses, White Strawberry Bellini, Tangerine & Vanilla, Clean Cotton®, Sicilian Lemon, Sage & Citrus, Sparkling Lemongrass, Lemon Lavender, Black Tea & Lemon and Beach Walk®.

The Sakura Blossom Festival Collection is available now for purchase at Bed Bath & Beyond®, Kohl's®, Meijer®, Walmart®, YankeeCandle.com and Yankee Candle® retail locations. Please reference your preferred retailer for pricing. To learn more about the Sakura Collection and Yankee Candle® fragrances, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle) or Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

About The Yankee Candle Company ®

Yankee Candle® is an American brand with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands, Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle® retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

