9 Cities Getting Nonstop Access to Myrtle Beach in Time for Summer Spirit Airlines adds nine new or resuming nonstop routes from across the Eastern U.S.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More Spirit Guests are now only one flight away from the beaches and championship golf courses of Myrtle Beach. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced it will be connecting even more vacationers to the 60 miles of beaches known as the Grand Strand. The airline will launch nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) this spring, introducing five new destinations, and resuming service from four other cities.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The seasonal service begins with nonstop routes to Manchester and a resumption of operations to Niagara Falls in April. Next up, routes to Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Houston, Louisville, Milwaukee, and St. Louis will launch ahead of Memorial Day weekend in May. In June, Spirit will connect Myrtle Beach to its newest market, Rochester.

"Lots of people are looking to head out to great leisure destinations like the South Carolina beaches this summer, and we're excited to launch some new routes and resume others to help our Guests get their fun in the sun," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "These new routes, in addition to our existing schedule, makes Spirit the leading carrier to Myrtle Beach."

New or Resuming Seasonal Routes: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Manchester (MHT) NEW Daily April 20, 2022 Niagara Falls (IAG) RESUMING 3-4x weekly April 22, 2022 Indianapolis (IND) RESUMING 4x Weekly May 25, 2022 Minneapolis (MSP) RESUMING 2-3x Weekly May 26, 2022 Houston (IAH) RESUMING 2-3x Weekly May 26, 2022 Louisville (SDF) NEW 2-3x Weekly May 26, 2022 St. Louis (STL) NEW 2-3x Weekly May 26, 2022 Milwaukee (MKE) NEW 2-3x Weekly May 27, 2022 Rochester (ROC) NEW 4x Weekly June 24, 2022

"Spirit Airlines is an exceptional asset to our community, with the airline transporting more than 44% of all passengers at MYR. This announcement is a huge win for our travelers and we're thrilled to offer customers more choices than ever on the Spirit network," said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports for Myrtle Beach International Airport. "This investment further reaffirms Spirit's dedication to the Grand Strand and we are incredibly appreciative of their continued partnership."

Spirit continues to invest in MYR with nearly 30 daily departures during the peak season. This includes markets with multiple flight options such as twice daily service to Baltimore (BWI), Detroit (DTW), Hartford (BDL), New York LaGuardia (LGA), Newark (EWR) and more. Just last year, Spirit celebrated its 25th year serving Myrtle Beach, and we continue to deliver More Go!

Photos and video available here.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The expansion in Myrtle Beach demonstrates Spirit's continued commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet ® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery in 2022.

An all-new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat.®

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to surf the web and watch content from streaming services.

Spirit's Signature Service.

The new Free Spirit ® loyalty program.

Recognition

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition. Spirit is one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.