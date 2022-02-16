Alaska Airlines launches first-ever flight subscription service in the US - say yes to more adventures with Flight Pass Flight Pass benefits for travel lovers include a flat fee, peace of mind, and more flexibility to explore California and major West Coast destinations

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the only major airline headquartered on the West Coast, Alaska Airlines is blazing a new path for travel with the debut of Flight Pass, an innovative, subscription-based travel offering that takes value and flexibility to the next level. Available starting today, Flight Pass members can fly up to 24 roundtrip flights a year to the most popular routes within California, as well as nonstop service from California airports to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, for a fixed monthly rate. With annual plans starting at $49 per month, this new way to fly allows travelers to lock in main cabin deals for a full year and rewards subscribers with lower than average fares on eligible flights.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8963351-alaska-airlines-first-ever-flight-subscription-service-flight-pass/

"Flight Pass builds on our mission to offer travelers the most West Coast destinations at the best value," said Alex Corey, managing director of business development and products for Alaska Airlines. "Our commitment to care means offering convenient and affordable options that fit our guests' lifestyle and connect them to where they want to go. After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there."

Flight Pass subscribers can choose between two annual plans – based on the best value or most flexibility – that differ only in the length of the required advanced booking time. Subscribers will receive credits deposited monthly or bi-monthly into their Flight Pass account, to be redeemed for 6, 12 or 24 nonstop trips a year to eligible destinations. Flyers are still required to pay applicable government taxes and airport fees on each flight, in addition to the monthly subscription fee and nominal fare (most flights the fare is only $0.01).

Travel trend reports reveal that most Americans are planning domestic travel in 2022, particularly to warm-weather and beach destinations – and some are even more willing to be spontaneous and flexible on future trips.1 Anyone with 2022 goals to see and do more are in luck. Flight Pass locks in a great deal for a year of travel with varying options that will fit every budget and lifestyle.

How To Take Flight with Flight Pass

Sign up by creating an account at www.flightpass.alaskaair.com

Pick your preferred plan:

Choose the number of roundtrips you would like annually: 6, 12 or 24 roundtrip flights.

Redeem your credits and book your trip on an eligible flight.

Enjoy your flight!

"Alaska Airlines is uniquely positioned to help our West Coast guests experience more with direct access to destinations near and far from our expanding hubs," said Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California for Alaska Airlines. "Flight Pass will provide more options, value and care with every trip that our guests book, while also transforming the travel experience long-term."

Guests will enjoy the same great benefits they've come to love and expect from Alaska Airlines, including the ability to earn miles toward Mileage Plan elite status. Alaska is committed to Next-Level Care on every flight, which includes implementing more than 100 health and safety measures to protect guests and employees throughout their journey. To see how a Flight Pass subscription can unlock savings and travel possibilities, visit www.flightpass.alaskaair.com.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

1 Expedia® 2022 Travel Trends Report, https://newsroom.expedia.com/2021-11-30-The-GOAT-mindset-Expedia-reveals-2022s-biggest-travel-trend.

View original content:

SOURCE Alaska Airlines