BUZZER ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH DAZN TO BRING LIVE SHORT-FORM SPORTS CONTENT TO MOBILE-FIRST FANS

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Buzzer, the new mobile platform delivering short-form access to the best moments in live sports, today announced a new U.S. partnership with leading global sports streamer DAZN, which will kick off with live boxing content. The deal marks Buzzer's first partnership with a multi-sport streaming platform, underscoring Buzzer's commitment to serving varying fan interests, complementing growing sports industry models and driving value across partnerships with multi-sport engagement.

As part of the agreement, Buzzer will market and distribute live boxing moments from some of the biggest fights in 2022 - currently available as part of a DAZN subscription - with the shared goal of reaching even more of the younger generation of fans, where and how they are watching sports. Buzzer will ensure fans don't miss the best action by providing access to championship rounds, rounds immediately after a knockdown occurs, and more. DAZN content will be available on Buzzer in the U.S. for purchase instantaneously through secure and easy micropayments, giving fight fans the unprecedented opportunity to buy only those moments they want to watch.

Founded in 2020 and officially launched in October 2021, Buzzer's mobile platform identifies, notifies and provides short-form access to the best moments in live sports - personalized based on each fan's preferences. Users have the ability to access live action through a micropayment or by authenticating their existing subscriptions to watch the moment for free. Partners have included NBA League Pass, WNBA League Pass, PGA TOUR, the NHL, and FanDuel, with additional partnerships slated to announce in the coming months as Buzzer continues to build products that deepen the fan experience.

"We believe Buzzer can and will serve as a powerful lead generation tool and marketing partner, as micropayments and personalized notifications help lower the barrier even further when it comes to accessing our partners' incredible licensed content," says Bo Han, founder and CEO of Buzzer. "This partnership with DAZN represents how Buzzer has modeled our business to be partner-centric and complementary, helping to improve discoverability of aggregated content to drive cross-sport engagement, net new audiences and revenue. The sport of boxing is uniquely suited for a platform like Buzzer, given the round-to-round format and how quickly momentum can shift, creating real-time marketing opportunities of these fleeting live moments. We're thrilled to expand our live offerings and partner with DAZN to bring boxing content to new, mobile-first fans and further demonstrate how our platform can complement not only distribution partners, but all industry players."

"DAZN connects fans to the sports they love, their way – anytime, anywhere, on any device – and this included more than 27,000 events streamed in 2021 alone," says Robert Stecklow, SVP of Subscriptions Marketing for DAZN Group. "We share a similar fan-first vision and mission as Buzzer, and are thrilled to team up with them as their first-ever multi-sport streaming partner. DAZN's boxing schedule this year is bigger than ever, and Buzzer's innovative short-form access model will provide existing and new fight fans alike yet another way to access the boxing content they want, their way."

Buzzer is currently available for download on iOS in the App Store and Android in the Google Play Store.

About Buzzer

Buzzer is a new notification-driven mobile platform for short-form live sports personalized for fans. Founded in 2020 by Bo Han, Buzzer simplifies the discovery and viewing experience of live sports in a short-form live format, providing curated and personalized access to live sports on mobile so fans never have to miss the most exciting moments in sports. Buzzer further enhances the fan experience with its multi-channel daily newsletter, Buzzer Beats, a one-stop digest to find why, when and how to watch live games.

Headquartered in New York, Buzzer believes in hiring the best talent and is committed to fairness and inclusion. Buzzer administers a mentorship program focused on cultivating a community of industry leaders across sport, technology, and media paired with mentees from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as part of its broader Strive Initiative.

To learn more, download Buzzer on iOS in the App Store and Android in the Google Play Store, visit www.buzzer.com, and follow @Buzzer on Twitter and Instagram and @BuzzerStrive on Twitter.

About DAZN Group

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport destination, as well as the popular sport portal, DAZN News. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries and territories after first launching in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan in 2016. Visit www.dazngroup.com for more information.

