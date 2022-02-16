Compelling evidence has been discovered by an Oregon woman, Deena Lindstedt, that Shakespeare's plays were coauthored by a woman!

TIGARD, Ore., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 400 years have gone by and Shakespeare's true identity has remained a mystery—until now. How and why this happened is revealed in the new historical novel, Lady of the Play by Deena Lindstedt.

'Lady of the Play' Book Cover (PRNewswire)

Is it possible the Shakespeare plays were co-authored by Elizabeth (Ely) Trentham along with her husband, Edward de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford? No one really knows, but author Deena Lindstedt lays out a historical novel that will give the reader both delight plus a new perspective on the topic. Her extensive research keeps the novel historically accurate and in the proper timeline.

Palace intrigue, gossip, and Elizabethan lifestyle are interwoven with a modern story of Cynthia Parsons, a high school history teacher, along with her educated friends, who search for evidence to prove that not only was Ely and Edward collaborators in writing the plays and sonnets, but that Ely was also related to Queen Elizabeth the first. Having found the evidence she seeks, there are those who will use any means to keep her from revealing the truth.

Lady of the Play is published by Wings ePress, in Kindle ($3.99), paper ($18.95) and hardbound ($21.95). ISBN 978-1-61309-511-9 Available through Ingram catalog, Amazon, and wherever books are sold.

Deena Lindstedt is an expert in Shakespeare's England. Her academic paper, Shakespeare, Perhaps a Woman, was delivered to a distinguished audience at the 2011 Shakespeare Authorship Symposium. Through her ten-year research on the Elizabethan Era, she diligently studied the lifestyle of the 1500s and 1600s and now has written a novel to reflect those times. She retired early from Weyerhaeuser in Tacoma, Washington, to pursue her dream of becoming a novelist, went back to college, and graduated at age 70 with a B.A. in English Literature and Writing. Her first book, "Deception Cove" came out in 2010. For anyone who thinks that dreams can't be fulfilled, Deena quotes Theodore Roosevelt, "Believe you can and you're half-way there!"

