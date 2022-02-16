Jacobs and Mace to Manage Regeneration of The Ellinikon, Greece

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mace and Jacobs, acting as a joint venture, have been appointed as overall Program Management Consultant and Project Management Consultant for Buildings by Hellinikon S.A., a subsidiary of LAMDA Development S.A. for the regeneration of the former Athens airport and the neighboring coastal front, Ellinikon. This project constitutes one of the greatest urban regeneration projects in Europe, and the largest urban regeneration investment ever in Greece.

At the heart of The Ellinikon development lies the two million square meter Metropolitan Park, which is expected to become a significant green area in Athens and one of the largest coastal parks in the world. The project consists of an integrated urban development model that will combine the area's natural beauty and unique inherent characteristics with landmark buildings and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Throughout the project, climate-positive design will reduce energy use, increase energy efficiency and minimize carbon emissions. The development will also promote biodiversity and active travel and be served by electric vehicle facilities.

The project is expected to attract at least 1 million new tourists a year and substantially contribute to repositioning Athens as one of the world's premier tourist destinations. The scheme also has a major social value contribution through the creation of an estimated 10,000 jobs during the construction period and 75,000 jobs (IOBE study, July 2016) during its maturity.

The Mace Jacobs joint venture will manage the overall Program and lead the delivery of the buildings portfolio, which includes iconic structures such as the first high rise residential project in Athens, a landmark mall complex, luxury retail development and modern office space.

Together, Mace and Jacobs draw on decades of international experience in the management of large-scale programs and projects of significant economic value and complexity. As joint venture partners, the two firms will leverage their joint capability on the delivery of major legacy programs, such as the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympic Games and Expo 2020 Dubai, in addition to bringing economic and social benefits and transformation for local communities through jobs creation.

Jacobs brings extensive project and program management consultancy experience from major programs around the world, including Crossrail in the U.K. and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, as well as city transformation programs such as the Edinburgh City Centre Transformation and Aurangabad Industrial City in India.

Mace will contribute with its extensive track record from mega developments including One Za'abeel and The Opera District in the UAE, alongside other major global infrastructure, and legacy developments such as the infrastructure reconstruction program in Peru and HS2 London Euston Station in the U.K.

"Lamda is looking forward to capitalize on the expertise of Mace and Jacobs to provide overall Program Management Consultancy to The Ellinikon and assist our team in turning this great vision into reality. The joint talent and experience of Lamda and Mace Jacobs will ensure a successful timely delivery of a green, sustainable and smart city with excellent quality of life, exceptional landmark buildings and properties, while transferring knowledge, know-how and new construction techniques to the Greek market over the coming years," said Lamda Development CEO Odisseas Athanasiou.

"The Ellinikon is a landmark development for integrated sustainable living, and an exciting investment that will bring people to the area to work, socialize and vacation," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe and Digital Strategies Donald Morrison. "Our people bring extensive integrated project management and delivery experience in global re-development programs to support this exceptional opportunity to build a new Greek city. We will be working closely with the local supply chain in Greece to bring The Ellinikon vision to life and help grow career opportunities for local citizens in high-skilled jobs."

"We are delighted to join forces with Jacobs and let our talented teams turn LAMDA's vision of The Ellinikon into reality," said Mace Consult CEO and Mace Group Board Member, Jason Millett. "Our consultants bring decades of passion, innovation and hands-on delivery experience from around the world, and this is one of the most exciting urban regeneration projects that Europe has ever seen. As a pioneering luxury destination, The Ellinikon will substantially contribute to the repositioning of Athens and help shape the future of Greece as a world-leading tourist destination."

