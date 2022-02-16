USO Recruits Bachelor Contestant Matt James, Service Members, and Military Spouse for Boston Marathon® Team

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four runners will represent the United Service Organizations (USO) during the 126th Boston Marathon on Apr. 18, 2022, to raise awareness and proceeds for USO programs that support the U.S. military community around the world. Participants include Matt James, a former contestant on "The Bachelor" TV show, Derek Melendez, an Army medical recruiter, Jennifer Racine, a New Bedford, MA high school teacher who also serves in the Army Reserve, and Mary Vaughn, a military spouse who has supported her husband during countless international deployments over the years.

"The USO is excited to participate in this iconic event with a strong team of runners who have experienced the impact of USO programs and services first-hand," said USO President and CEO J.D. Crouch II. "We are looking forward to cheering on a team whose values align so closely with our own."

Since 2018, the John Hancock Non-Profit Program has granted four invitational entries for the Boston Marathon to the USO. Team USO hopes to raise a total of $100,000 in donations before crossing the finish line in April this year.

"John Hancock is proud to assist the USO in keeping service members and their families strong," said Ashley Miles, Senior Manager, John Hancock. "We're thrilled to see Team USO back at the starting line for their fifth consecutive year at the Boston Marathon."

Matt James is an American television personality, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and activist most recently known for his historical role as the first Black male lead on ABC's hit show "The Bachelor" and his participation on Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars." Matt will bring his marathon fundraising efforts into a national spotlight as one of the four runners. He shared, "I am thrilled to be running on behalf of the USO because this organization brings such important services to those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe."

Funds raised will help the USO stand beside our troops no matter where they're stationed or what mission they're assigned, through programs such as the USO Care Package Program, Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program, and Military Virtual Programming.

To continue providing essential services to our troops, the USO relies on the generous support of its partners and the American public. To donate to USO's Boston Marathon team, visit here.

