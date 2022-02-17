Alcor announces the new release of their automated real-time end-to-end Applicant Tracking System (ATS), TalentRun

Alcor announces the new release of their automated real-time end-to-end Applicant Tracking System (ATS), TalentRun

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading partner in the digital transformation space and global provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services, announced the new release of their Applicant Tracking System, TalentRun. It is an automated, self-service enterprise applicant tracking system built on the ServiceNow® platform and helps organizations in achieving automated, centralized, and seamless management of their recruitment cycle. With this new release, TalentRun has been extended to offer various enhancements and cutting-edge features. As a Built on Now native application for ServiceNow, TalentRun provides performance, integrated workflows, and GUI of the Now platform designed and tested for fast, agile, resilient, and connected digital transformation.

TalentRun - Applicant Tracking System for automated and seamless recruitments (PRNewswire)

Automated Applicant Tracking System Revolutionizing Recruitment Landscape

With the new version available on ServiceNow App Store, TalentRun customers will now be able to:

Experience superior user experience with customized and intuitive workflows and enhancements that include global search options, advanced interactive filters, role-based dashboards, and automated pre-employment assessment integration

Improve their process efficiency with machine learning features and customization capabilities

Track real-time engagement through greater visibility across the applicant's lifecycle

Enhance business productivity with brand new features that include bulk import, automated resume parsing, talents table, automated document repository, delegate functionality, bookmark and share functionality, on-hold functionality, and reporting teams' summary.

"TalentRun is a best-in-class solution for organizations of all sizes that are looking to increase their recruitment productivity at a very affordable price. It maximizes your return on investment by significantly reducing the recruitment cost and increasing efficiency and productivity. The new features and extended integrations with major technology platforms across digital signatures, pre-employment assessment, job boards, analytics, and calendar integration make TalentRun a standalone product on the ServiceNow platform that provides real-time end-to-end seamless recruitment," says Monisha Singh, Chairperson and Senior Principal at Alcor.

Alcor is hosting a webinar "Transforming Recruitment Workflows for Seamless Hiring with TalentRun" on February 24 at 10 am PST | 6 pm GMT to discuss more about its interface, dashboards, features, integrations, and business benefits.

To join the webinar and discover how TalentRun can reduce cost, increase recruitment productivity, and improve overall user experience, please register here: https://alcortech.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cj9JWng2SMeiCS5h5FhzkA

To learn more about TalentRun, you can visit TalentRun Webpage or download the application from the ServiceNow App Store.

For more information on Alcor Solutions, please visit our website at www.alcortech.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Alcor

Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, California based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency on cutting edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence.

Alcor is an Elite ServiceNow® Partner, AWS Consulting Partner, Oracle® Partner, and works with several other cutting edge technologies including Microsoft, Salesforce®, FireEye™, and more.

Alcor Enabling Cloud™ is a registered trademark of Alcor.

Media Contact:

Monisha Singh

1-408-393-6340

monisha.singh@alcortech.com

Alcor Solutions | Enabling Cloud | Enabling People | Enabling Automation (PRNewsfoto/Alcor Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alcor Solutions Inc.